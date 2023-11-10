Whoopi tells millennials, ‘You can’t prove me wrong’

The View’s moderator, Whoopi Goldberg, is feeling the heat from millennials on social media.

Recently, on The View, she issued a call to millennials, saying that the American Dream of owning a home and having children is called “being a good citizen.”

Many young people are living with their parents longer and delaying starting their own families.

The economy isn’t great, the housing market is a mess, and income has not risen along with the cost of goods and services. This is part of why the American Dream is changing for the younger generation.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, the only millennial on The View, offered her opinion on why her generation does not feel they can provide for children.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“My generation is a generation of the housing crisis, the financial crisis, 9/11. We’ve been in war basically my entire generation,” she said.

Whoopi noticed that millennials are upset with her on social media

Whoopi took the time to address the uproar that she caused across all the social media platforms.

The ladies discussed that their mothers worked, highlighting that times were also problematic when they were growing up.

Whoopi made it clear all the women in her life worked. She did not know any woman who did not work every day. Joy added, “We were not rich.”

Whoopi said, “That’s why I have an interesting time when we talk about millennials.”

“You see what happened? They are very p***ed at me right now, the younger people.”

She reiterated that people who want to buy houses and have dreams must work hard. Nothing is given to you; you have to go out there and work.

Whoopi offers her opinion on manifesting your dreams

Dreams and goals have been a hot subject on The View this week. From the American Dream to just any dream one may have, the ladies all have opinions.

Sunny Hostin believes that the young people having problems with Whoopi’s work ethic are just praying and not doing the required work. “Prayer without work is just prayer,” according to Sunny.

Whoopi clearly states that yes, you can have that dream, whether you call it manifesting your destiny or any other name.

The discussion from yesterday carried over to a segment on delusions and manifesting your dreams.

Whoopi does not have a problem apologizing if she feels there has been wrong done, but this time, there was no apology to the younger generation.

She ended this segment by saying about the millennials taking her to task, “They can’t prove me wrong!’

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.