Whoopi Goldberg shuts down NSFW talk on The View

Whoopi Goldberg is known for saying things that are a bit off the wall while on The View, but she’s also the moderator and responsible for keeping things network-friendly.

On Monday, Whoopi and her co-hosts were discussing the new dating show Naked Attraction, now streaming on Max, when things took a turn.

The show follows couples who choose each other based on their naked bodies and nothing else.

“People actually want to see this? Apparently,” Whoopi said, a bit bewildered.

Apparently so, as co-host Sunny Hostin revealed that she and her husband watched the show and even binge-watched it to finish it.

Ana Navarro revealed she had not seen it but wasn’t interested in a show that was probably a worse version of Discovery’s Naked and Afraid.

From here, things went downhill.

Whoopi Goldberg stops NSFW talk on The View

“This is like Naked and Well-Lit,” Ana said.

Whoopi had her comment to make, noting, “Naked and Well-Hung.”

Whoopi is known for making potentially inappropriate comments on The View, but this time, her co-hosts took things too far.

Whoopi followed her comment up, noting that she “knows where the line is” and the line is “not here.”

Panelist Sara Haines added that she would never do the show because it would make her uncomfortable, plus some parts of the body aren’t nice to look at, such as the male and female reproductive organs.

“There were some really pretty penises in that show,” Sunny admitted.

The women began talking over one another, and Whoopi looked at the crowd, knowing she would have to draw the line before long.

Naturally, the topic became too NSFW, and Whoopi rang her small bell to control the conversation, getting laughs from the crowd and a hug from Sara.

Alyssa Farah Griffin then shared that she feels comfortable naked when in the right position, but not just standing like they were on the show.

Whoopi rang the bell three more times.

Whoopi turned to their producer, Brian, and asked incredulously, “I just want to say, you were worried about me?”

However, Brian didn’t disagree — he nodded his head in response.

It may not have been Whoopi making the comments this time, but Brian knows that Whoopi tends to go off-topic and to go too far into some topics, such as pool sex.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.