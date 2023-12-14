Whoopi Goldberg playfully caught ‘stealing’ and gets scolded by Sara Haines

The View has had several particular holiday segments this month. From the singer Billy Porter to a Taxi cast reunion and an extraordinary new activity, a dog competition.

This competition was called The View Pooch Pageant. Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin are the ladies with dogs.

Brian Teta asked Sara Haines, who helped to judge the contest, about the show’s aftermath. Sunny Hostin and her husband won with their two dogs.

Sara told Brian, “Never again.” The ladies who lost are so upset that they are taking it out on Sara. Ana Navarro sent a text to Sara that said, “You are dead to us.”

Sara explained that she thought people would have more sympathy for her since her dogs have passed on, and she couldn’t have them there to be judged.

Brian told Sara he only had her as a judge to take the heat off him with the ladies.

Whoopi loved this little toy so much that she tried to pocket it

Sara may be making another enemy, this time a big one. Whoopi was so silly during a toy segment that she made a faux pas.

She was enamored with a toy. It is a virtual pet you feed, interact with, and then put away for another day. She picked it up and tried to put it in her pocket as they moved to the following toy.

The clip of the segment has been posted on The View’s Instagram.

Instead of going into her pocket, the toy fell on the floor. Whoopi smiled and laughed it off. The 3D virtual pet made a noise. Sara jumped in, taking it from Whoopi.

And then she said, “When you try to walk off with things, Whoopi, sometimes we drop them.” The ladies ended the segment laughing and looking like they were having fun, so maybe Sara isn’t in too much trouble with Whoopi.

Brian Teta and Sara Haines on Julia Roberts on The View

Brian asked Sara about Julia Roberts. “Who’s the biggest star you want to meet?” Sara said this is the example you use. And the answer was always Julia Roberts. Sara had never met her, although Brian had met her on The David Letterman Show.

She has nothing but respect and admiration for Julia Roberts. Sara said that Julia has a lot of charm.

Sara is a great guest for Brian on the podcast; she loves discussing celebrities and is always full of the best gossip.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.