Whoopi Goldberg on employee dress codes: ‘Come in butt-naked if you want’

Dress codes follow us all through life, from our school days to our work days, but Whoopi Goldberg has a bit of an unconventional take on the matter.

Earlier this week, the panelists discussed the idea of dressing for success.

During the Hot Topics panel, they discussed what is appropriate for members of Congress to wear.

Sunny Hostin called out US senators Krysten Sinema and Ted Cruz for not wearing the best clothes for Capitol Hill, such as Krysten’s pink wig and Ted’s sweat outfit.

She noted that the members of Congress could at least “dress appropriately,” but Whoopi wasn’t so sure.

Whoopi noted that she didn’t care what people wore as long as they “got the job done,” but she didn’t stop there.

Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t care if employees are naked so long as they get their work done

Sara Haines agreed with Sunny, and Joy Behar had to agree at least a little, as she said she didn’t want to see Mitch McConnell “in a sweatsuit.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed with the rest of the table, but Whoopi wasn’t so easily swayed.

Whoopi added that she felt that employees could “come in butt naked if they wanted” as long as they handled their work and got the job done.

“Please don’t do that,” Sara said.

Joy said directly to their producer, “Brian, do not,” preventing him from getting any bright ideas.

Then, Whoopi retracted her statement, telling the audience not to go “butt naked” into their jobs.

Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t censor herself

Well, maybe she does a little bit, but for the most part, we can rely on Whoopi to always speak her mind, no matter the topic.

Whoopi faced some heat earlier this month when she blurted out a question to Alyssa and asked if she was pregnant, though she did ask for forgiveness after asking the potentially rude question.

Alyssa confirmed that she is not pregnant now, though Whoopi didn’t seem entirely convinced.

This is only one example of Whoopi speaking her mind, as she has infamously torn up her cards on The View several times to get her point across and often says exactly what she thinks, even if it comes back to bite her.

Whoopi seems to value her honesty even when it makes things a little tricky in the public eye, such as when she revealed she had been married five times instead of only the three times she was publicly known to be married.

Regardless, The View viewers seemed to enjoy her presence as she was met with applause for her return to Season 27 after being sick with COVID-19.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.