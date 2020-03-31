Who plays Paul Hayden on FBI: Most Wanted? Joshua Malina guest stars

Paul Hayden from the FBI: Most Wanted episode on March 31 is going to be very recognizable to television viewers.

The actor playing Paul Hayden has been on television for years, including a recent stop on the hit CBS comedy, The Big Bang Theory.

This is going to be a fun treat for CBS viewers, but it always tends to be exciting when the fugitive from FBI: Most Wanted is a recognizable celebrity.

That’s the beauty of a show like this one because they can have a static primary cast and bring in a new villain each week to send the main characters on a merry chase.

Who plays Paul Hayden on FBI: Most Wanted?

Actor Joshua Malina guest stars as the guy on the run for FBI: Most Wanted Season 1, Episode 10. The character is a former counterintelligence officer who has been caught leaking classified information to a foreign government.

The FBI team has to track down Paul Hayden before he can escape the country. And the preview makes it look like this is a character who knows what he is doing.

Will he be able to get away from Jess LaCroix and his team? That didn’t work so well for the bad guys on last week’s crossover episodes.

Who is actor Joshua Malina?

Josh Malina has been acting for years. He just appeared on an episode each of Perfect Harmony and The Good Doctor, but those likely aren’t the shows where people know him from.

Malina also played President Siebert on The Big Bang Theory, David Rosen on Scandal, Peter Alpert on In Plain Sight, Will Bailey on The West Wing, and Jeremy Goodwin on Sports Night.

It’s possible that some movie fans also remember him from smaller roles in A Few Good Men, In the Line of Fire, and The American President. Yes, much like Martin Sheen, he went from The American President over to The West Wing.

Ahead of appearing on the new episode of FBI: Most Wanted, Malina made the Twitter post below:

Try and catch me this Tuesday on FBI: Most Wanted, on CBS. pic.twitter.com/1ECVPY2g3V — (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) March 29, 2020

Is he goading the FBI: Most Wanted cast? Or is he using a pun to get fans of his to tune in to the new episode?

Either way, it shows his sense of humor and why he has been such a great addition to the casts of so many different television shows.

Viewers need to make sure to tune in for this new episode of the show, but also know that it follows an interesting crossover between FBI and Chicago P.D. that takes place earlier in the night on March 31.

FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on CBS.