Who plays Madeleine on When Calls the Heart?

Madeleine St. John has spent Season 10 of When Calls the Heart raising hopes and suspicions as her storyline plays out.

We learned that Madeleine is not actually engaged to Montague (Benjamin Wilkinson) and rather that he is in charge of her deceased husband’s trust.

After seeming like a villain, Madeleine helps save the day when she doesn’t turn in the deed to Bill’s (Jack Wagner) property, effectively leaving Bill as the owner.

We’ve learned who Madeleine St. John is now, but there are still questions surrounding the character, such as who her actress is.

Stefanie von Pfetten is the actress in charge of portraying Madeleine, and we think she’s doing a great job.

Plus, she has quite the resume to bulk up her acting career.

Who is Stefanie von Pfetten?

Stefanie von Pfetten is a Candian actress of German descent, according to her IMDb.

She was born in Vancouver, British Columbia and after high school, she went to Vienna, Austria. Eventually, she went to Munich to study Art History before she decided to become an actress.

Stefanie is best known for her roles as Lilly in the 2004 sci-fi horror film Decoys and Captain Marcia “Showboat” Case in the 2004 Battlestar Galactica.

She’s also known for playing the series lead of Dr. Daniella Ridley in CBC’s Cracked.

Right now, she coaches acting privately and studies with Hollywood acting coach Ivana Chubbuck.

Madeleine St. John’s future on When Calls the Heart

After she first left Hope Valley, we weren’t sure that Madeleine would be back in the series, but Bill made sure to go find the woman he’s certainly fallen for.

After buying Bill’s property, Madeleine kept the deed rather than turning it in. Keeping the deed gave her leverage over Montague, who wanted to use the land to build aqueduct systems that would take water from Hope Valley and send it to Union City.

Madeleine does come back to Hope Valley and helps to save the day when she returns the deed to Bill’s property, effectively botting Montague and his crew from town so long as the governor doesn’t use eminent domain.

Now, her future is up in the air again, but it looks like Madeleine might have found a home in Hope Valley, at least temporarily.

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 9/8c on Hallmark.