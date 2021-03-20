Who is the new Captain America in Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

The new Captain America in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Pic credit: Marvel

The premiere episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ended with a twist as it introduced a new Captain America.

This was a tough one because it showed the U.S. Government betraying Sam Wilson, who retired Cap’s shield at their bequest and said it belonged to one man — Steve Rogers.

After retiring the shield, the official told Sam he made the right decision and then it was put on display in the Captain America museum.

Then, at the end, Sam’s sister told him to turn on the TV and they watched as the government unveil the new Captain America.

Who is the new Captain America?

The new Captain America is a man named John Walker.

In the comics, Walker was a man who received enhanced strength and durability through a group called The Underground. He was there to put on shows, similar to professional wrestling matches.

He, at one time, challenged Steve Rogers for the right to serve as Captain America, but failed.

However, Steve gave up the role when he realized a terrorist organization infiltrated the government and he lost his faith in the system.

The United States then gave John the shield and costume and he became the new Captain America. Unlike Steve Rogers, John was an ultra-right-wing conservative and was very violent and had an almost fascist belief in how the country should be run.

When terrorists killed his parents, the new Captain America went and killed most of them brutally. This was the big difference between Steve Rogers and John Walker, in that Walker had no problem killing anyone who crossed him.

When Steve Rogers reclaimed the role of Captain America, Walker took on the role of U.S. Agent and eventually joined the Avengers.

There is no telling how far the MCU will go in showing John Walker’s alt-right leanings and penchant for brutality, but there was a recent storyline that might show how he crosses Falcon.

In 2016’s Sam Wilson: Captain America series, Sam was working as the new Captain America and the government believed he was battling the U.S.’s independent peacekeeping force known as the Americops.

John was sent to bring down Falcon, and failed.

Who plays the new Captain America?

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell plays the new Captain America.

Russell is the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. While he appeared in several movies, including in his dad’s Escape from L.A. as a child, his biggest role was as the co-lead in the horror movie Overlord in 2018.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier airs on Friday nights on Disney+.