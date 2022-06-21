Who is really the ‘biggest foe’ in The Umbrella Academy Season 3?

The kugelblitz isn’t the only enemy this season. Pic credit: Netflix

The official trailer for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 showed viewers that the Umbrella siblings are off to save the world and stop the apocalypse from a new foe, the kugelblitz.

The kugelblitz is a black hole eating the time-space continuum, but the cast teased that that’s not the biggest problem our heroes will face this season.

Family relations and arguments have always been a big point of contention for these siblings as they try to put past their differences to save the world, but the intensity is amped up this season when they meet a new set of siblings taking their place.

Not only is their once-deceased father, Reginald Hargreeves, alive in this alternate timeline, but so is their brother Ben, and he’s not on their side.

The Umbrella Academy faces bigger problem than the apocalypse: Family communication

Justin Cornwall is cast to play Marcus Hargreeves, the Sparrow Academy’s Number One and strong leader. Justin developed a close friendship with costar Genesis Rodriguez and even Tom Hopper, who plays Luther Hargreeves.

Though the Sparrows are great friends with the Umbrella Academy stars in real life, the same can’t be said for their feud on screen.

Netflix revealed that executive producer and director Jeff F. King had warned viewers from thinking that the two academies will be one big family, as they have a lot of issues to work out.

King commented, “For us, the thing that ratchets up the tension is the family drama. If the Sparrow Academy are great superheroes who never got a chance to be a real family, our Umbrella Academy are terrible superheroes, but they’ve always been a great, strong family.”

He added that there’s a more significant obstacle than the kugelblitz, and that is, in fact, the ability of the characters to overcome their distrust of their siblings.

“I think the show’s biggest foe this season is when our characters don’t trust their siblings, don’t communicate with them, and when they’re not upfront and honest with people — maybe for the best of intentions.”

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 to be full of surprises

King declared that fans could expect surprises in how the Sparrow Academy handles disagreements compared to how the Umbrella Academy handles them, but that isn’t the only surprise awaiting fans.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, David Castañeda, who plays Diego Hargreeves, told us in an interview that the most viewers can expect from Season 3 is the unexpected.

He also revealed that at least one moment was very shocking for him but remained tight-lipped, as viewers will have to watch the new season to find out what happens.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 premieres Wednesday, June 22, 2022, on Netflix. Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming.