When Hope Calls Season 2: Premiere date, trailer, and plot details revealed

With When Calls the Heart in a never-ending creative rut, many fans may bail and throw all their support behind When Hope Calls Season 2.

The long-delayed sophomore season of the spinoff finally has a premiere date on Great American Family.

Thankfully, new episodes will premiere on Sunday, April 6. Pure Flix will carry the installments three days earlier, which is pretty neat if you’re like us and can’t wait for Season 2.

The news means that the When Calls the Heart franchise will remain alive following the conclusion of Season 12.

For a long time, we thought When Hope Calls was dead and buried. It first aired on Hallmark in 2019 and moved to Great American Family for two holiday-themed episodes in 2021.

Then, news about the show went quiet, and we were surprised to learn last fall that eight new episodes were in production ahead of a 2025 bow.

At the time, rumors indicated that it would air in January, but that would put it in competition with the parent series, which wouldn’t do either show any favors.

Who is on the When Hope Calls Season 2 cast?

The When Hope Calls Season 2 cast includes Cindy Busby (as Nora), Christopher Russell (Constable Mountie Michael), Nick Bateman (Wyatt), Wendy Crewson (Tess Stewart), Hanneke Talbot (Maggie Parsons), Morgan Kohan (Lillian Walsh), and Ryan-James Hatanaka (Mountie Gabriel).

Given that Great American Family hasn’t revealed whether Lori Loughlin will return after a short stint in the Christmas-themed episodes, we believe she won’t be in the new episodes.

Lori had many fans from her portrayal of Abigail Stanton, so Great American Family would want to promote such a development because it could lead to a nice uptick in the ratings.

There have been countless questions over the years about whether she could return to When Calls the Heart, but given how Hallmark cut all ties with her in the wake of her part in the college admissions scandal being publicized, we wouldn’t bet on it.

Lori has had a significant presence on Great American Family in recent years, so it’s probably more likely that she’d revisit the spinoff.

What will happen on When Hope Calls Season 2?

The cable network has teased that the season picks up with Lillian and Gabriel’s relationship in full swing but promises that “new characters are introduced that are seminal to the orphanage and children, the sprawling farms and ranch lands, and to the town of Brookfield.”

It will be interesting to set how much the show changes because there will be plenty after such a long time off the air.

What are your thoughts on the premiere date and first details?

When Hope Calls Season 2 premieres Sunday, April 6, at 8/7c on Great American Family.