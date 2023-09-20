When does Hallmark’s 2023 Countdown to Christmas begin? Here’s what we know

Christmas is getting closer, but Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas is even closer.

The fan-favorite weekends are coming back next month, just in time for fans to get ready to get into the Christmas spirit.

Hallmark’s 2023 Countdown to Christmas starts Friday, October 20, and features several new movies.

Along with the Countdown to Christmas, fans will get Hallmark Movie & Mysteries: Miracles of Christmas specials and Hallmark Movies Now: Movies and Mistletoe specials.

So, what can fans look forward to viewing this year?

Keep reading below to find out.

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas lineup

Friday, October 20, brings us Checkin’ It Twice, starring Kim Matula and Kevin McGarry. A hockey player falls for a real estate agent when he’s traded to her hometown — a family journey ensues.

Saturday, October 21, has Where Are You, Christmas?, starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Michael Rady, Jim O’Heir, and Julie Warner. When Addy wishes for a year without Christmas, she wakes up in a world of black and white. She must work together with the town mechanic to restore Christmas.

Sunday, October 22, brings in Under the Christmas Sky, starring Jessica Parker Kennedy and Ryan Paevey, which follows an astrophysicist realizing that her dreams are over. However, she plans to get as close to space as possible, and there might be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Friday, October 27, is Christmas by Design, starring Rebecca Dalton and Jonathan Keltz. A fashion designer gets accepted into a Christmas challenge to create a new holiday-themed collection and begins determining what’s really important in her life.

Saturday, October 28, is Mystic Christmas, starring Jessy Schram, Chandler Massey, Patti Murin, and William R. Moses. During the holidays, Juniper travels to Mystic, Connecticut, to work at the rehabilitation center and aquarium and makes an important reconnection.

Sunday, October 29, brings Joyeux Noel, starring Jaicy Elliot and Brant Daugherty. A romantic painting of a Christmas market captures the attention of copy editor Lea, and she must uncover the mystery of the artist.

Friday, November 3, is Flipping for Christmas, starring Ashley Newbrough and Marcus Rosner. Realtor Abigail agrees to help her sister with a house flip, but the co-beneficiary of the home has other plans in mind.

Saturday, November 4, is Never Been Chris’d, featuring stars Janel Parrish, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, and Tyler Hynes. Home for the holidays, best friends Naomi and Liz reconnect with high school crush Chris, and a complex love triangle forms.

Sunday, November 5, is The Santa Summit, starring Hunter King and Benjamin Hollingsworth. It follows three best friends who head out for a night on the town to participate in the annual Santa Summit, an event where revelers don Santa suits and visit local spots to eat, drink, and be merry.

Friday, November 10, is Everything Christmas, with stars Katherine Barrell, Cindy Busby, Corey Sevier, and Matt Wells. Lori Jo and roommate Tori end up on a road trip to Yuletide Springs, where Christmas is celebrated year-round. A chain of events puts a damper on their parade, but Christmas cheer might save the day.

Saturday, November 11, is Christmas Island with Rachel Skarsten and Andrew Walker. When a snowstorm diverts Kate’s first private flight to Switzerland to Christmas Island, she must team up with an air traffic controller to secure her dream job as the family’s pilot.

Sunday, November 12, is A Heidelberg Holiday, starring Ginna Claire Mason and Frederic Brossier. Glass ornament maker Heidi gets a great opportunity to sell her beautiful ornaments at the Heidelberg Christmas Market in Germany and meets a local artisan there who helps her reconnect with her lost heritage.

Friday, November 17, is Navigating Christmas with Chelsea Hobbs and Stephen Huszar. A recently divorced Melanie and her son Jason visit a remote island for Christmas, only to find themselves running a real working lighthouse where she connects with the curt but cute owner.

Saturday, November 18, is A Merry Scottish Christmas, starring Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf. Estranged siblings Lindsay and Brad Morgan travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother, Jo, and a big family secret is revealed.

Sunday, November 19, is Holiday Hotline, with stars Emily Tennant and Niall Matter. Having left London, Abby connects with an anonymous caller while working at a cooking hotline. The caller is a single dad named “John,” who Abby unknowingly has become smitten with in real life.

Thursday, November 23, is Catch Me If You Claus, with stars Italia Ricci and Luke Macfarlane. An aspiring news anchor finally getting her big break on her station’s Christmas morning newscast has her plans put in jeopardy when she captures an intruder in her home wearing a red suit claiming to be Chris, Santa’s son, who is on his first mission. Together, they go on a night of adventure.

Friday, November 24, is Letters to Santa, which stars Katie Leclerc and Rafael de la Fuente. When young siblings receive a magic pen from Santa that appears to be granting wishes, they request a Christmas gift they want more than anything: for their separated parents to reunite.

Friday, November 24, also has Holiday Road, starring Sara Canning and Warren Christie. Stranded at an airport, a ragtag group of people decides to rent a van and embark on a road trip to Denver. They navigate a series of misadventures together and form a deeper bond that just might change the trajectories of each of their lives. Inspired by true events.

Saturday, November 25, is Christmas in Notting Hill, which stars Sarah Ramos and William Moseley. A famous soccer star who has always been too busy for love comes to Notting Hill for Christmas and changes his mind for the one person who doesn’t know who he is.

Saturday, November 25, also has Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman, Ellen Travolta, Seth Morris, and Jennifer Aspen. Emily and Jared look forward to celebrating the holidays as a couple, and with the help of friends, Emily is ready to make this the best Christmas yet despite their challenges.

Sunday, November 26, is Our Christmas Mural, which stars Alex Paxton-Beesley and Dan Jeannotte. A single mom, Olivia returns home for Christmas and is secretly entered into a mural contest, where her partner Will and she will create a Christmas masterpiece.

Sunday, November 26, also has A Biltmore Christmas with stars Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha, Jonathan Frakes, and Robert Picardo. Screenwriter Lucy Hardgrove lands her dream job penning the script for a holiday remake, but the studio doesn’t like Lucy’s ending and sends her to Biltmore Estate to learn more.

Friday, December 1, is My Norwegian Holiday with Rhiannon Fish and David Elsendoorn. While grieving the loss of her grandmother, JJ comes across an unexpected holiday destination and ends up on a journey to Norway to discover more about her grandmother.

Saturday, December 2, is A Not So Royal Christmas, starring Brooke D’Orsay and Will Kemp. Tabloid journalist Charlotte attempts to land an interview with a reclusive Count. In response, the royal family has a groundskeeper pose as the Count since the real one fled years ago.

Sunday, December 3, is Christmas with a Kiss [working title], starring Mishael Morgan, Ronnie Rowe Jr., and Jaime M. Callica. A Mahogany Presentation, a woman returns home to help with her family’s Christmas Carnival, and romance is in the air.

Friday, December 8, is Magic in Mistletoe with Lyndie Greenwood and Paul Campbell. Bitter recluse but best-selling author Harringon goes home for Christmas with his publicist April, and through their challenges, the holiday spirit is rediscovered.

Saturday, December 9, is Christmas on Cherry Lane, starring Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett, John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, James Denton, and Vincent Rodriguez III. A young couple ready for their first child, an empty-nester and her fiance, and a couple with an unexpected chance celebrate the holiday as each pair explores these new parts of their lives.

Sunday, December 10, is Round and Round, with stars Vic Michaelis, Bryan Greenberg, and Rick Hoffman. Rachel’s stuck in a time loop, reliving the night of her parents’ Hanukkah party. Can Zach, the “nice boy” Grandma’s trying to set her up with, help her make it to tomorrow?

Friday, December 15, is The Secret Gift of Christmas [working title], starring Meghan Ory and Christopher Russell. Personal shopper Bonnie helps her new client Patrick reconnect with his young daughter, and though they clash, Bonnie is determined to make things work.

Saturday, December 16, is Sealed with a List, with stars Katie Findlay and Evan Roderick. Festive Carley sets out to finish her list of resolutions from the year before and ends up finding not only love but also confidence.

Sunday, December 17, finishes the countdown with Friends & Family Christmas, starring Humberly Gonzalez and Ali Liebert. Daniella has moved to New York to pursue an art career and decided to stay in town to share the holidays with her circle of friends rather than go home to see her sweet but overbearing parents. A lawyer and an artist are hooked up and decide to pretend to date, but things take a turn to be more serious as they get to know each other.

Hallmark Movies and Mysteries: Miracles of Christmas lineup

Hallmark Movie & Mysteries: Miracles of Christmas starts Thursday, October 26, with Ms. Christmas Comes to the Town, starring Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott, and Barbara Niven.

A sure heart-wrencher, Ms. Christmas Comes to the Town follows the farewell journey of a shopping channel host, Ms. Christmas. Ms. Christmas receives a terminal diagnosis, inspiring a spread of Christmas cheer before her farewell.

Thursday, November 2, brings us My Christmas Guide, starring Amber Marshall and Ben Mehl. It follows a college professor who has lost his eyesight and adopts a seeing-eye dog, and begins to rediscover himself.

Thursday, November 9, is Mystery on Mistletoe Lane, combining holiday cheer with a bit of a mystery. Starring Erica Cerra and Victor Webster, the story follows Heidi, a mom who is new in town, and her kids as they discover a Christmas mystery and seek to solve it.

Centered around Christmas, Thursday, November 16, brings A World Record Christmas. Starring Nikki DeLoach, Lucas Bryant, and Aias Dalman, the movie follows a boy with autism determined to set a Guinness World Record for stacking Jenga blocks.

The outlier Wednesday Christmas special takes place on November 22, with A Season for Family, starring Brendan Penny, Stacey Farber, Benjamin Jacobson, and Azriel Dalman. As the title suggests, this movie is all about family, as Maddy’s adopted son Wesley wants to meet his brother Cody, adopted by a different family, for Christmas. Of course, it doesn’t go as planned, but the boys meet regardless, and friendship soon takes place.

Thursday, November 30, brings us Shenae Grimes-Beech, Chris Carmack, and Grace Leer in Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas. Carly recently lost her mother and doesn’t want to be lonely, so she heads to a small town to join their church choir for the holidays. She begins to suspect she was brought to this town for a reason and starts her journey of healing.

Thursday, December 7, brings To All a Good Night, starring Kimberley Sustad and Mark Ghanime. A small-town photographer saves the life of a mysterious man who might want to be a special plot of land — one that happens to be the location of the town’s annual Christmas celebration.

Thursday, December 14, brings us Heaven Down Here with Krystal Joy Brown, Tina Lifford, Juan Riedinger, Richard Harmon, and Phylicia Rashad. This movie follows four people who find themselves stranded in a local diner when a snowstorm hits and follows them as they bicker, get to know each other, and have prayers answered.

Last but not least is Thursday, December 21, with Miracle in Bethlehem, PA. Starring Laura Vandervoort and Benjamin Ayres, the story follows Mary Ann Brubeck, a very independent woman who has adopted a baby girl to raise on her own. However, Mary and the baby get stuck in Bethlehem, PA, due to the weather and are stuck staying with the innkeeper’s brother, Joe, as there are no rooms left in the inn. Mary begins to see the value of community the more time she spends in Bethlehem.

Hallmark Movies Now: Movies and Mistletoe lineup

For those subscribed to Hallmark Movies Now, Christmas begins a little later, with movies starting on November 27.

Monday, November 27, fans can see the never-before-seen extended cut exclusive for Hallmark’s Three Wise Men and a Baby. Starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, and Margaret Colin, three brothers are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holiday season, begin unexpected journeys of self-discovery, and begin to repair their broken relationships.

Thursday, December 7, with Rescuing Christmas [working title]. Starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Sam Page, Santa is real, and two of Santa’s elves have plans to grant one human three wishes to kickstart the holidays, but they get stuck with a total Scrooge named Erin. Will they be able to change Erin’s mind?

Thursday, December 14, brings us An Ice Palace Romance starring Celeste Desjardins and Marcus Rosner, in which a journalist will reevaluate her life and purpose after returning home for a story.

Another extended cut hits Hallmark Movies Now on Thursday, December 21, with A Holiday Spectacular, starring Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, and Eve Plumb. In this extended special, we follow the heiress Maggie in 1958, who ditches her wedding plans to sneak away to New York to live her real dream: dancing on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas begins Friday, October 20, on the Hallmark channel.