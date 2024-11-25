When do new episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star return? That’s the question on fans’ minds as a repeat episode hits Fox airwaves.

Season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star is in full swing, with less than a handful of episodes until the series finale.

However, fans will have two breaks before we say farewell to the 126 for good, and one will be long.

The first hiatus begins tonight, which really shouldn’t surprise anyone, considering it’s a holiday week.

Instead of a new episode, Fox is airing Season 5, Episode 1, titled Both Sides Now.

There’s some good news, though, regarding the return of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

9-1-1: Lone Star returns with a new episode on Monday, December 2. Season 5 Episode 9 is titled Fall From Grace. It’s also the fall finale.

A promo for the episode shows Owen (Rob Lowe) getting a huge job opportunity, while Tommy (Gina Torres) looks worried, and Judd (Jim Parrack) doesn’t seem like himself when talking to Owen.

Meanwhile, Carolos (Rafael L. Silva) teams up with Ranger Bridges (Alan Autry) to try and bring down Campbell (Parker Young) to avenge his father’s death. During a shootout, Carlos gets injured, leaving fans wondering about his fate.

The official synopsis for the episode reads: Carlos is determined to solve his father’s murder; Owen is offered a life-changing opportunity; Judd gives into his demons; Tommy begins her treatment.

According to TVLine, Peyton List joins the show as Campbell’s wife, Ashley. She’s embroiled in Campbell’s shady and dangerous dealings.

The bad news for 9-1-1: Lone Star fans is that after the episode on Monday, December 2, we are in for a long hiatus before the final three episodes air.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 schedule

The winter premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star is on Monday, January 20, with Episode 10. Then, on Monday, January 27, Fox will air Episode 11.

Kicking off February sweeps month, Episode 12, aka the series finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star, airs on Monday, February 3, at 8/7c.

Showrunner Rashad Raisani teased the finale to TV Insider. The powers that be didn’t have the time to craft an official final episode because 9-1-1: Lone Star was canceled ahead of the Season 5 premiere in September, but filming for the season wrapped in July.

“We didn’t want to close the book entirely,” Rashad said, adding, “Hopefully give it a poetic ending and make people feel like it was incredibly satisfying.”

In the meantime, those looking for their 9-1-1: Lone Star fix can rewatch Seasons 1-5 on Hulu during the upcoming breaks.

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 8/7c on Fox.