When Calls the Heart’s Erin Krakow reunites with Daniel Lissing for Hallmark Christmas movie

Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing were once part of one of TV’s steamiest romances on When Calls the Heart.

Years later, the pair are reuniting for a new project that we’re sure will hit Hearties right in the feels.

Hallmark shared on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association Winter press tour that the pair will headline Santa Tell Me, a new original movie to premiere as part of the cabler’s Countdown to Christmas slate.

Plot details about the flick are being kept under wraps for now, but knowing these two scene-stealers will be back on-screen together later this year is enough to get us excited.

They co-starred on When Calls the Heart until Lissing was written out with an off-screen death during When Calls the Heart Season 5, leaving fans distraught because Elizabeth and Jack’s relationship was destroyed in one fell swoop.

Yes, the show has moved on with Elizabeth getting involved with Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally) and Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry), but the two following relationships were nothing compared to the show’s initial one.

Could Daniel Lissing return to When Calls the Heart?

Given that Jack was given an off-screen death, there’s always that possibility he could pop back up down the line because, let’s face it, When Calls the Heart isn’t going anywhere.

Despite the criticism leveled at the recent storylines, When Calls the Heart Season 11 is on track to premiere in April, and it will be a season of change for Elizabeth.

After her relationship with Lucas was ripped away from her at the last minute, she’ll be back together with Nathan.

Yes, really.

Elizabeth reunites with an ex-boyfriend on When Calls the Heart Season 11

When Calls the Heart is treading the same water it did four seasons ago, but something tells us the creatives will take it in a different direction than we anticipated — at least, that’s all we can hope for.

From a storytelling standpoint, When Calls the Heart is going in circles, so we hope that fans will make enough noise about this Christmas movie with Krakow and Lissing to urge producers to find a way to bring Jack back to Hope Valley and make it all right again.

Given that the movie has just been announced, a premiere date for Santa Tell Me has not been announced, but we’d expect it to be in the days leading up to Christmas 2024.

Hallmark does tend to have many strands of Christmas programming throughout the year, but this one’s special because it will include the reunion of two When Calls the Heart stars.

When Calls the Heart Season 11 premieres Sunday, April 7, at 8/7c on Hallmark.