When Calls the Heart spoilers: Lucas makes a big decision

There are only two episodes left in Season 10 of When Calls the Heart, and it looks like big changes are on the horizon!

This time, it seems like citizens from all over the area want to see Lucas (Chris McNally) run for governor after his speech.

Plus, Rosemary’s (Pascale Hutton) article is blowing up and even being read on the radio, making more people want to see Lucas on their ballot.

However, as the preview teases, if Lucas wins, that means that he has to move to Capital City.

With Lucas and Elizabeth’s (Erin Krakow) wedding on the horizon, does this mean Elizabeth’s future is no longer in Hope Valley?

Let’s take a look at what we know and what spoilers have given us.

Lucas and Elizabeth have to make a big decision

This week’s preview opens with Lucas on the phone before hanging up and talking to Elizabeth, explaining that Rosemary’s article has gained traction all over, and the people want him to run for governor.

Of course, this means big changes for the couple as they are anticipating their marriage, and the election only has three weeks left.

Lucas asks permission from Elizabeth to run for governor, and while we don’t see her answer, all signs point to yes.

The original preview for the show also shows a somewhat heated moment between Nathan (Kevin McGarry) and Elizabeth, where he addresses the fact that she said she didn’t want to leave Hope Valley.

Is there still hope for a Nathan and Elizabeth romance? We’ve been playing along with the Lucas romance for several seasons now, but it looks like things might be changing in Hope Valley.

Is Chris McNally leaving When Calls the Heart?

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, some fans are wondering if Season 10 is the end of Lucas in Hope Valley and the end of Chris McNally’s time on the show.

While there hasn’t been an official confirmation about his future on the show yet, it doesn’t look like he’s going anywhere — at least not for Season 10 and Season 11.

We’ve seen people leave before. I mean, who can forget losing Daniel Lissing as Jack Thornton? We’re still mourning that loss.

However, with no confirmation, only time will tell if Chris McNally is leaving When Calls the Heart and whether or not Lucas and Elizabeth will actually settle down and get married.

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 9/8c on Hallmark.