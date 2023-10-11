When Calls the Heart spoilers: A new romance teased between Nathan and Elizabeth

Everything is changing in Hope Valley as we approach the final episode of Season 10.

Lucas (Chris McNally) is off to run for governor, though he left heartbroken when Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) broke things off between them.

In a preview for next week’s episode, we see Elizabeth and Nathan’s (Kevin McGarry) first interaction since the split — and we have to say, it seems like sparks may be flying.

The show already alluded to Elizabeth still having feelings for the Mountie, and things seem solidified now that Elizabeth is once again a single woman.

However, Elizabeth’s potential romance with Nathan isn’t the only thing changing in Hope Valley.

Lucas is running for governor, and big changes are coming all around if he wins.

Rosemary calls for aid

Along with a potential romance budding between Nathan and Elizabeth, Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) is quite busy getting things ready for Lucas’s campaign.

While she is successful in setting up the voting booths and getting the town out to vote, there’s one problem — 22 people in town haven’t voted.

A slim margin won the last governor’s race, and she isn’t about to have that happen again and prevent Lucas from winning.

Although the preview teases that the race runs neck-and-neck, prepare to see Rosemary the Great return as she tracks down anyone who hasn’t voted.

Is Elizabeth in love with Nathan?

The Episode 11 ending was definitely an emotional one, whether you were celebrating or crying when Elizabeth decided to end things with Lucas.

One big question remains about Elizabeth’s future: Is she in love with Nathan?

She seems to have feelings for the man, as she was very emotional when she learned that he was stuck in a hostage situation between an old farmer and some Pinkertons.

Henry (Martin Cummins) quickly noticed her emotional reaction and gave her some advice, hinting that perhaps Lucas wasn’t the one she loved after all. At the time, Elizabeth insisted that she knew what she was doing, but we see now that her mind was already changing.

Can Elizabeth give her whole heart to Nathan, something she said she could not do for Lucas? Or will she remain widowed, forever loving Jack Thornton in death?

At this time, nothing can be said for certain, and we’ll have to wait and see the action in the Season 10 finale.

When Calls the Heart Season 10 finale airs on Sunday, October 15, at 9/8c on Hallmark.