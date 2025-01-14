When Calls the Heart Season 12, Episode 3 spoilers: Elizabeth and Nathan solve a mystery

Are you ready for a new mystery, Hearties?

Hallmark has unveiled some information about When Calls the Heart, Season 12, Episode 3, and it seems like a nice change of pace from the first two episodes of the latest season.

Elizabeth and Nathan are the show’s focal couple, so we’re always invested whenever they team up for a well-deserved storyline.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode teases that “Elizabeth and Nathan uncover Oliver’s secret.”

Oliver is one of the new Mounties on When Calls the Heart Season 12 and has quickly made his mark on Hope Valley’s residents.

He’s charismatic but struggles to fit into the picturesque town because his performance as a Mountie leaves much to be desired, which has piqued Nathan’s interest.

Nathan has taken Oliver under his wing, but he’s well aware that something doesn’t add up with who the youngster says he is, so it’s about time When Calls the Heart put this mystery under the microscope.

Mysteries are headed to Hope Valley

The good news is that, as the promo attests, the entire episode is poised to have many mysteries.

The above clip features Rosemary front and center, and the footage suggests that she and Elizabeth could be working on different mysteries entirely.

The synopsis teases that Rosemary worries that “Lee has a secret of his own,” which explains why she looks so serious in the clip.

When Calls the Heart has featured countless mysteries across its 12-season run, so it’s no surprise that the show is zeroing in on some more to fill the air time.

The big question is how these mysteries will shape the rest of the season because, quite frankly, the series has been slowly drifting into mediocrity over the last few seasons.

The cast still works very well, but the plots leave a lot to be desired because they pale in comparison to the gripping plots of the past.

Could Rosemary be When Calls the Heart’s saving grace?

Producers seem aware of the show running on fumes and are using Rosemary to try to shift focus because there’s never a dull moment when she’s around.

Her recent radio debut on When Calls the Heart Season 12, Episode 2, was as lighthearted as it was frivolous, but it was a lot of fun.

Perhaps When Hope Calls Season 2 will outshine the parent series when it returns to the air later this year.

The series has been in limbo for a long time, but the show has filmed its second season with some significant changes.

What are your thoughts on the When Calls the Heart spoilers? Do you think the show needs to switch things up?

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 8/7c on Hallmark.