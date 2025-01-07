When Calls the Heart Season 12, Episode 2: Elizabeth has a surprise for Rosemary

When Calls the Heart Season 12 got off the ground running over the weekend, with the residents of Hope Valley embracing change.

In When Calls the Heart Season 12, Episode 2, Rosemary is moving full steam ahead with her big radio debut, and given her infectious personality, we think she’ll be a hoot.

Unfortunately, she doesn’t think so, and things take a turn when Elizabeth surprises her with a banner announcing her big day.

Rosemary is worried about it being deemed a “debacle” and the population of Hope Valley pointing and laughing at her.

That would be a real shame if it did happen, but that’s not the tone of When Calls the Heart, so we’re sure it will be one of the best days of Rosemary’s life.

The rest of the episode should focus on her fretting about everything that could go wrong, followed by the radio show and the praise she receives from everyone in the aftermath.

The Hallmark hit has survived for over a decade because its characters are hopeful and open to taking risks.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 kicked off with a twist

Last year, viewers were left in shock when the When Calls the Heart Season 11 finale revealed a possible return for Elizabeth’s late husband, Jack.

At the time, the creatives told fans to temper their expectations, but given the season-ending cliffhanger, which promised details about the place where he supposedly died, it was hard not to be excited.

Early into Sunday’s season premiere, Hargreaves revealed to Elizabeth that Jack was dead, but his commissioner’s medal had been located while excavating the site of his death.

It was more grounded in reality than anticipated, but somehow, there should have been more after leaving viewers waiting months for a resolution.

Then again, maybe the whole Jack thing was brought up to gauge whether there would be any interest in bringing him back.

Let’s face it: Elizabeth has found new love interests since Jack’s demise, but none have held a candle to him.

The mystery surrounding Jack appears over, so we’ll have to hold fire on any other theories.

Exciting things are ahead for When Calls the Heart

“When the comic book craze sweeps Hope Valley, Elizabeth teaches her students through nature,” the logline for the upcoming episode teases.

“Rosemary launches a radio show, and Lucas meets a new political player,” it concludes.

The most surprising aspect of the show is how it has kept Lucas around following the end of his relationship with Elizabeth.

He’s shaping up to be an integral character, so that’s a positive.

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 9/8c on Hallmark. You can stream full episodes on Hallmark+.