When Calls the Heart executive producer reveals future of the show

What’s in store for the future of When Calls the Heart?

Hopefully, there will be plenty more seasons of the hit Hallmark original.

Executive producer Brian Bird opened up about what he’d like to see regarding the show’s future, proving that there’s still a lot of hope for keeping the show alive.

Although things may change, as we’ve seen before, hopefully, the Hearties will help keep When Calls the Heart alive.

“As I’ve said many times over the last decade, you Hearties are the reason for the show,” Brian stated. “I think one of the big reasons the show is still going strong is all of you.”

Subscribe to our Hallmark newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

“And I believe that long after the show has ended its run — which we hope is many, many seasons from now; we’re going to try to catch up with The Simpsons, which is in season 42 or something like that, so you got a ways to go [but] we’re going to try…you will still be here.”

That’s right — Brian is planning on having When Calls the Heart around for many more seasons to come, just as many of us are!

Brian Bird reveals the decision to keep When Calls the Heart going isn’t just up to him

However, it’s not just up to Brian or the Hearties whether or not the show will continue.

“The network orders a certain number of episodes. We, the production company, produce those episodes for the network. So, it’s really not up to us how many,” he said.

“There’s also something to be said for the anticipation. You know, you love the show so much. You can’t wait till it returns and so there’s this incredible anticipation while that’s happening.”

Fortunately, fans can rejoice for one more season of When Calls the Heart at least, as we know there will be a Season 11.

When Calls the Heart renewed for Season 11

Entertainment Tonight first reported that When Calls the Heart was renewed for Season 11 earlier this year.

Production for Season 11 began in July, and it looks like things have wrapped up in that department, so we’re expecting Season 11 to debut in early-to-mid 2024.

However, we don’t know what’s in store yet, as there are still two more episodes of Season 10 to get through before we can really determine what happens in Season 11.

For now, we have to keep watching!

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 9/8c on Hallmark.