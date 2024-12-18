Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White ‘really considering’ getting a tattoo

Vanna White is thinking about stepping outside the box and doing something she’s never done before.

The game show icon revealed the news during a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune.

Because Vanna comes across as very straight-laced, it may surprise Wheel of Fortune viewers to discover that she is seriously considering getting her first tattoo at age 67.

Vanna revealed her plans during Tuesday’s episode when a contestant showed off their Disney-themed tattoo sleeves.

While host Ryan Seacrest chatted with the contestant named Phil, he shared Vanna’s plans for everyone in the studio audience and watching at home.

Ryan told Phil, “I have to tell you, one person on this set that’s considering a tattoo right now is Vanna White.”

Vanna admits she’s been contemplating getting tattooed by her daughter

“True, right?” Ryan asked as he turned to Vanna to confirm his statement.

“True!” Vanna responded.

As she explained, her daughter, Gigi Santo Pietro, is a tattoo artist and has tried to talk her mom into getting inked.

“My daughter’s a tattoo artist, and she’s been trying to talk me into getting one, so I’m really considering doing it,” Vanna shared with everyone.

After making her admission, Vanna mouthed, “A little one,” as she looked at the camera and signaled a small amount with her hand.

Ryan then pleaded with Wheel of Fortune social media users to “hit them up” on social media with tattoo suggestions for Vanna.

“A moment that will go viral, no doubt,” added Ryan.

Vanna drew a heart and mouthed the word, hinting it was the design she would have tattooed on herself.

Ryan and Vanna’s segment was shared on Wheel of Fortune’s Instagram feed in a Reel captioned, “Okay, real talk, what tattoo SHOULD Vanna get?! 👀.”

Wheel of Fortune fans offer some humorous ideas for Vanna’s tattoo

Wheel watchers obliged, taking to the comments section of the post to suggest tattoo designs for Vanna—and there was quite an assortment of submissions.

One Wheel of Fortune fan recommended Vanna get a portrait of her former sidekick, Pat Sajak, tattooed on herself.

“The Wild card,” read another suggestion.

Because of Vanna’s love of knitting and her brand of yarn, Lion Brand, another one of her fans felt a tattoo of knitting needles and yarn would be appropriate.

“The wheel of course,” wrote @lialetteb.

Other suggestions were a heart or a smiley face, the Wheel of Fortune letter board, and the letter “V” to signify the first letter of Vanna’s name.

Who is Vanna’s daughter, Gigi?

Vanna would certainly be in good hands if she decides to go through with getting some body art.

Gigi is Vanna’s 27-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her ex-husband, George Santo Pietro.

As Vanna mentioned, Gigi is a tattoo artist who frequently shares her work on her Instagram page, @gigisantopietro.

Gigi works as a tattoo artist at Lincoln Tattoo Company in Venice, California.

In September 2024, Vanna told Parade during an interview that she was thinking about getting some permanent art from Gigi after bragging about her daughter’s talent first.

“My daughter went to New York University and graduated with an art degree. Now, she’s a very good tattoo artist,” Vanna explained.

She continued, “She loves putting her art on someone’s body that will be there forever. The work she does is beautiful.”

When asked whether she had a secret tattoo, Vanna answered, “Not yet, but I’m seriously thinking about getting a little heart right here on my wrist so I can look at it every day and have a piece of her with me.”