Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak speaks out amid rumors he ‘passed away’: ‘I’m fine’

Pat Sajak fans, have no fear. The former Wheel of Fortune host is just fine.

Apparently, Pat was worried that rumors had been circulating that he had perished.

The legendary TV host acknowledged that he’s recently recently been trending on social media, namely on X (formerly Twitter).

As social media users know, trending online can be a mixed bag. Sometimes, it’s good to be trending; other times, not so much.

So when Pat heard that he was trending on X, he assumed it was the latter.

Pat recently took to his X account to address his trending status.

Pat Sajak reassures his fans he’s ‘fine’

“Noticed I was trending. Thought I had passed away. Turns out I’m fine,” he quipped.

Pic credit: @patsajak/X

In the comments section of Pat’s post, the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune host was met with some supportive feedback from fans who were glad to hear that the 78-year-old had not passed away.

Fans remind Pat Sajak he’s missed on Wheel of Fortune

“You are missed,” wrote Clifton Duncan.

Another X user used a gif of Denzel Washington expressing relief to convey how they felt after hearing that Pat Sajak hadn’t died.

Pat’s fans reminded him how much they miss watching him on Wheel of Fortune. Pic credit: @patsajak/X

“We miss you Pat,” added @mike123qwe, who made it clear they aren’t fond of Pat’s replacement, Ryan Seacrest.

“Ryan’s trying his best, but he’s [not] & never will be [Pat Sajak]!” they added.

One follower told Pat that he’s not gone, “just missed,” and another joked they “would like to buy a vowel.”

Pat was trending after he was spotted supporting his favorite baseball team

As it turned out, Pat was trending on X because he was spotted behind home plate during the 2024 World Series.

Pat, a longtime fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, was front and center at Dodger Stadium for the beginning of the series to cheer on his team, who, by the way, ended up winning the 2024 MLB World Series Title.

Photographer Howard Weiss shared some photos of Pat on TV during one of the games, and captioned them, “we’re happy to see you at the game.”

Pat’s fans react to his post on X. Pic credit: @patsajak/X

“Hilarious,” added @TrumpsMyHomie. “When my husband said there’s pat sajak, I responded ‘I thought he was dead.’ (Sorry).”

“Glad to see you’re alive and kicking. And enjoying the game. Before inning 5, that is. You’re missed.”

Pat left an indelible mark on Wheel watchers

When the day comes that Pat Sajak is no longer with us, it will be a sad one.

The beloved game show icon hosted Wheel of Fortune for 41 seasons. He announced his retirement ahead of Season 41, revealing that it would be his last.

Ryan Seacrest has since taken over the role at Sony Pictures Studios, but Pat hasn’t completely hung up his hat on his career, so his fans can still watch him in action, just in a different format.

The iconic TV host announced he was coming out of retirement as the host of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and agreed to remain a consultant for three years after his final season as host on Wheel of Fortune.