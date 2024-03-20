Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak can’t bring himself to reveal ‘heartbreaking’ loss: ‘There’s no putting this off’

Pat Sajak had trouble delivering some tough news to a Wheel of Fortune contestant.

Cairo Hunter of Fontana, California, earned his way to the Bonus Round during his episode but missed out big time.

Cairo opted for the “Phrase” category and, in addition to the customary R, S, T, L, N, and E, he chose H, M, G, and the vowel A.

His letter options left him with a puzzle that read, “THE_ / HA_E / G_ _ _ / _ _ A L _ T _ E S.”

Before his 10-second countdown began, host Pat Sajak encouraged him to talk out possible puzzle solutions.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But, despite taking Pat’s advice and talking it out, Cairo could only come up with the first three words in the puzzle.

Pat Sajak stalls when it’s time to deliver some bad news to a contestant

“They Have Good Qualities” was the correct phrase, costing Cairo big bucks.

As Pat held up the prize card containing what could have been Cairo’s prize, he told the audience, “We have to look in here.”

Pat couldn’t bring himself to reveal how much money Cairo missed out on, tucking the card under his arm as he exclaimed, “Wow.”

“So, the important thing is that he’s won $28,267,” Pat said, pointing out that Cairo earned some beaucoup bucks despite his Bonus Round loss.

Eventually, after a brief pause and some hesitation, Pat opened the envelope.

“Well, I guess there’s no putting this off,” Pat admitted, revealing to Cairo and the crowd that the prize at stake was $100,000 in cash.

The audience gasped, and Cairo was shocked. Pat jokingly responded, “How do you think I feel?! And him?!”

Cairo’s clip was shared on Wheel of Fortune’s YouTube channel and captioned, “The look on Cairo’s face when Pat shows him what’s in the envelope 😮”

Wheel of Fortune viewers agree that Cairo’s Bonus Round loss was ‘heartbreaking’

In the comments section, Wheel of Fortune viewers at home lamented with Cairo, calling his loss a “heartbreaking” one.

“That’s heartbreaking,” expressed one viewer.

Another proclaimed, “That hurt to even watch.”

With it being Marvel Super Heroes Week on Wheel of Fortune, @nathangorman4600 added, “Not even a superhero could turn that $100,000 heartbreak into a win that time.”

Pic credit: @WheelOfFortune/YouTube

Others chimed in, agreeing that Cairo’s loss was a “heartbreaking” one, especially since his letter choices looked to be helpful ones.

Cairo still won big despite his Bonus Round loss

As Pat mentioned, Cairo didn’t walk away from his episode empty-handed. Part of his $28,267 winnings included a cruise.

Following his time on the stage, Cairo spoke with Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, who serves as Wheel of Fortune’s Social Correspondent.

Their exchange was shared on Wheel of Fortune’s Instagram page in a Reel captioned, “As excited as Cairo is about the cruise he just won, there are a few people even MORE excited than him 👀.”

Cairo shared that all five of his kids would be excited about the cruise before divulging a fun fact about himself.

When asked about his favorite Marvel superhero, Cairo shared that the comic book character Magneto is at the top of his list.