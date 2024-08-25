Wheel of Fortune’s new puzzle board leaked, receives mixed reactions from viewers

Wheel of Fortune revamped its set and puzzle board, and fans of the show are split.

It’s only fitting that with a new host, Wheel of Fortune would get a new set and an updated puzzle board.

While some prefer the look of the set and puzzle board during Pat Sajak’s tenure, others love the new, jazzed-up look.

In a recent Instagram post, Wheel watchers got a sneak peek at the new puzzle board.

The Reel featured some behind-the-scenes footage of Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest as they chatted it up while filming an episode.

A quick shot of Vanna and Ryan on stage gave Wheel of Fortune viewers a glimpse of the puzzle board at the beginning of the video.

Instead of the most recent board, which featured a black backdrop illuminated by blue lights, the new puzzle board features a gold frame with blue and green background accents.

Wheel of Fortune’s new puzzle board unveiled

The bigger, shinier set was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Buzzer Blog in a screenshot captioned, “Here’s your first look at the new Wheel of Fortune puzzle board.”

Here's your first look at the new Wheel of Fortune puzzle board.

Fans of the show commented on the set change, and their opinions varied.

The verdict is out on Wheel of Fortune’s revamped puzzle board

“Judging by this and the previously leaked video, the new border looks like a mashup between the 70s and 80s ones,” wrote @EpicToySeries02.

Another Wheel watcher noted, “It’s certainly… interesting, to say the least.”

@IzzyRuprechtCat voiced that they preferred the former puzzle board while Pat Sajak was still hosting the show.

“I miss the old one with Pat nothing to me will replace the original host,” they wrote.

One Wheel of Fortune fan was happy with the change, commenting that they “love” it.

However, one critic spoke up and admitted that the puzzle board change looked “absolutely disgusting” to them.

“Luckily the 2003 set pieces are STILL in the storage room! Same with the 52 screens of the puzzleboard!” they added.

Wheel of Fortune gets a new backdrop, too

Speaking of the set pieces, they have undergone an upgrade as well.

In another X post shared by Buzzer Blog, Ryan and Vanna posed with ABC 7 LA’s entertainment reporter George Pennacchio in front of the wheel.

Another picture of the new Wheel of Fortune set, courtesy our Discord. That dude in the center is not a permanent fixture.

The background looked slightly different, with a fluorescent color theme replacing the primary color scheme from previous seasons.

Vanna White explains the evolution of the puzzle board

Ahead of Season 40, Wheel of Fortune got a new puzzle board. Wheel of Fortune Social Correspondent Maggie Sajak and tile-turner Vanna White gave viewers a glimpse back in 2023.

As Vanna explained, when she first started on Wheel of Fortune, she had to manually turn the letters on the puzzle board.

Then, the board switched to TV monitors. Vanna touched the side of the screens to reveal the letters on the TV screens, which lit up.

Then, beginning in Season 40, Wheel of Fortune began using a laser on one big screen.

“I don’t even have to touch it. I just put my hand by it,” Vanna revealed.

“This has been my puzzle board for all these years, and now we’re expanding it to something bigger and better,” Vanna added.

It’s worth noting that the original iconic puzzle board is a piece of American history. In fact, part of it is featured in The Smithsonian, as Vanna also shared in the video.