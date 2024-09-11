Wheel of Fortune viewers denounce show’s new set: ‘Just awful’

Wheel of Fortune fans finally got to see the show’s new set last night, but they were far from impressed.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Season 41 of Wheel of Fortune brought a new host and revamped set, including the puzzle board.

Wheel watchers got a glimpse of the updated puzzle board last month in an Instagram post featuring behind-the-scenes footage with new host Ryan Seacrest and his co-host, Vanna White.

During Season 40 of Wheel of Fortune, viewers became accustomed to a black backdrop illuminated by blue lights.

But the new backdrop features a gold frame with blue and green accents.

As Ryan and Vanna were introduced before taking the stage, the backdrop featured blue-themed lighting with shapes resembling puzzle pieces and gears.

Wheel of Fortune unveils the show’s new set

A clip from Ryan’s debut as Pat Sajak’s successor was posted on Instagram following his premiere.

The post was captioned, “Introducing, for the very first time, our hosts: Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White! Let’s play some Wheel of Fortune 🎉 💪”

While many would expect most of the comments to be centered around Ryan’s first night as the host of Wheel of Fortune, fans of the show focused on something different altogether: the stage.

There were numerous comments from Wheel watchers who griped about the changes, expressing their displeasure about the upgraded set.

Wheel watchers loathe the new set

One critic called the new set “awful!”

“Too busy and hard to look at,” their complaint continued. “The contestant format with a split screen made the puzzle too small… why did everything have to change. Having the old set and a new host would have been welcome.”

Another displeased viewer called the new set a “migraine waiting to happen,” admitting they had to stop looking at the screen because it hurt their eyes.

“I hate the new set,” echoed @dominogirl97’s comment.

Others added their two cents, calling the new set “too much,” “dizzying,” “distracting,” and “just awful.”

@hufflepuffheartless91 called the new set an “overstimulated hellscape.”

One Instagram user added they were happy they weren’t the only one who “hates” the new set.

Wheel of Fortune has a new host and a new set to match

In addition to the backdrop, the set pieces got upgraded as well.

Rather than the previous primary color-themed look, Wheel of Fortune changed the color scheme to a fluorescent one.

One thing that stayed the same from Season 40 was Vanna’s letter board.

Vanna reveals what changes her tile board has undergone

Vanna explained the evolution of the tiles last year, reminding viewers that she once turned the tiles manually by hand.

At one point, the rotating tiles were swapped for TV monitors before being switched out for a laser used on one large screen.

Ahead of Season 40 of Wheel of Fortune, Vanna explained to Social Correspondent Maggie Sajak, “I don’t even have to touch it. I just put my hand by it.”

“This has been my puzzle board for all these years, and now we’re expanding it to something bigger and better,” Vanna added.