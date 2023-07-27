Wheel of Fortune viewers beg Pat Sajak’s daughter Maggie to replace Vanna White

While the future of Vanna White’s hosting position hangs in the air, Wheel of Fortune viewers are hopeful that Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, will take over for the veteran tile-turner.

There have been quite a few shakeups within the Wheel of Fortune franchise as of late.

For starters, longtime host Pat Sajak announced his retirement earlier this summer, with Ryan Seacrest taking over the reins, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics.

With Pat’s impending retirement next year, Wheel of Fortune fans have wondered about the future of Vanna’s co-hosting duties.

Some fans of the show have speculated that Vanna will be able to work out a salary negotiation and stay with the show, while others think she’ll follow in Pat’s footsteps and call it quits.

With that being said, there are quite a few Wheel watchers who would love to keep it a family affair and replace Vanna with none other than Pat’s daughter, Maggie Sajak.

Wheel of Fortune viewers are hopeful Maggie Sajak will take over Vanna White’s hostessing duties

Maggie recently shared a video on Instagram showing off two different fashion choices as she asked her fans whether their vibe matched the new Barbie movie or Oppenheimer, another box office smash.

As Maggie modeled both a black and pink gown in the video, her caption asked, “Me walking straight from Oppenheimer to Barbie🎬💖 Which new movie matches your ✨vibe✨?? #barbenheimer.”

In the comments section, there were quite a few of Maggie’s followers who focused on something other than this summer’s most popular movies — they were instead eager to know whether she might consider taking over Vanna White’s job.

“I think you should take over as letter turner for Vanna and she should take over for your dad as host!!!” suggested one of Maggie’s Instagram followers, adding that she and Vanna would make an “awesome” team.

Wheel of Fortune fans urge Vanna to take over Vanna White’s job. Pic credit: @maggiesajak/Instagram

Another Instagram user asked the blonde-haired beauty, “Will you take over Vanna Whites spot on the wheel once she retires?”

Several more Wheel of Fortune viewers encouraged Maggie to consider taking over for Vanna as the co-host of Wheel of Fortune.

Another Instagram user commented that Maggie is “far too beautiful to be a lawyer” and added, “Then when Vanna is ready to retire, you can step in her place.”

More of Maggie’s fans encouraged her to vie for Vanna’s position. Pic credit: @maggiesajak/Instagram

One particular Wheel of Fortune fan expressed how “bummed” they were to discover that Maggie wasn’t chosen as her dad Pat’s replacement.

“I certainly hope the shows producers are smart enough to have you take over for Vanna,” they added.

Maggie Sajak is a social correspondent for Wheel of Fortune with previous letter-turning experience

Maggie has taken over for Vanna previously, but only as a temporary fill-in. In 2020, 28-year-old Maggie served as the letter-turner during an episode of Wheel of Fortune while Vanna filled in for Pat Sajak while he underwent surgery.

Maggie filled in again for Vanna during the May 10, 2023, episode of Wheel of Fortune. To commemorate her guest spot, Maggie shared a photo of herself and Vanna on Instagram.

“It was an HONOR filling in for you tonight @officialvannawhite!” she wrote in the caption. “And congrats on raising $30,000 for @stjude!🧡”

Maggie is already involved in Wheel of Fortune as a social correspondent, a role she took on in 2021. Maggie’s position means that she shares exclusive digital content, behind-the-scenes access, and interviews with the hosts, staff, crew, and contestants.

Maggie’s first appearance on Wheel of Fortune took place more than two decades ago when she joined her dad Pat Sajak on stage when she was just a toddler.

When she isn’t involved with Wheel of Fortune, Maggie is busy elsewhere, and she’s got the brains to go along with her beauty. Maggie is a graduate of Princeton University, she completed a postgraduate program at Columbia University, and she’s currently in her final year of law school.

Maggie says of working on Wheel of Fortune, “The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family, and I’m thrilled to be working with them.”

“It’s a real privilege to be able to treat the show’s longtime viewers to a look at what goes on when the cameras aren’t rolling,” Maggie adds. “Plus, I get to use the carpool lane with my father!”

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC.