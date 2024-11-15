Wheel of Fortune social correspondent Maggie Sajak officially takes oath to become a lawyer

Maggie Sajak has exciting news for her fans and followers.

The Wheel of Fortune Social Correspondent announced that she recently took an oath to practice law in California.

The 29-year-old shared the news in her Instagram Story this week.

Maggie Sajak uploaded a photo of herself holding a document as she posed inside a postage store.

Maggie was clad in a gray vest and matching trousers paired with white tennis shoes as she smiled for the photo.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In her top caption, Maggie wrote, “A couple months ago, I officially took the oath to become a lawyer in the state of California!”

Under her photo, Maggie took a moment to express her gratitude for her fans and supporters.

“Thank you to everyone who supported me through this journey,” she added. “Excited to do some good with this in the future.

Maggie is excited to “do some good” after taking an oath to become a lawyer. Pic credit: @maggiesajak/Instagram

When did Maggie become a lawyer?

As The Sun reports, Maggie’s law license was issued on September 7, 2024, per the State Bar of California.

The Wheel of Fortune personality graduated from Princeton University, finished a postgraduate program at Columbia University, and graduated from Georgetown University Law School in Washington, DC, in May 2023.

What does Maggie’s law career mean for her job at Wheel of Fortune?

So, does this mean that Maggie’s Wheel of Fortune days will soon end?

It appears that Maggie is enjoying her career at Wheel of Fortune before she makes a major move.

Once Maggie begins practicing as an attorney, she won’t have time for a second career.

Maggie hasn’t hinted at leaving Wheel of Fortune anytime soon.

Some Wheel watchers were hopeful that Maggie would follow in her famous dad Pat Sajak’s footsteps and someday replace Vanna White as the show’s long-running tile-turner.

Maggie — whose brother Patrick Sajak is a doctor in York, Pennsylvania — got the opportunity to do so for a week while her father recovered from emergency surgery in 2019.

Vanna even backed Maggie as her suitable replacement, should she ever need one.

In October 2023, Vanna told Francesca Amiker of E! News, “I think she’s a good replacement if I can’t be there for some reason.”

“She’s been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure,” Vanna added.

Vanna noted that Maggie inherited her dad Pat’s charm, which she says has “rubbed off” on the aspiring lawyer.

Vanna had more nice things to say about Maggie, gushing, “She’s precious, she’s beautiful, she’s very good. I think she learned a lot from her father because he’s such a good interviewer.”

With a future as a lawyer on the horizon, Maggie might not be interested in a lifelong career in front of the camera like her father.

For now, though, Maggie continues to provide Wheel watchers with exclusive, behind-the-scenes content.

Maggie has backstage access and provides sneak peeks of upcoming events. She also interviews contestants, staff, and crew.