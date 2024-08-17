Wheel of Fortune redefines RSTLNE and Ryan Seacrest feels like it’s ‘kismet’

The Wheel of Fortune acronym RSTLNE has been assigned a new meaning, and host Ryan Seacrest agrees it’s quite fitting.

Fans of Wheel of Fortune have become familiar with the acronym RSTLNE, which represents the consonants and vowels provided to contestants as freebies during the Bonus Round.

Contestants are then granted the opportunity to choose three more consonants and one more vowel of their choosing.

But the iconic group of letters has been assigned a new meaning by Wheel of Fortune producers, as Ryan Seacrest recently revealed.

During an episode of his podcast, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the TV legend was made aware of the change by his co-hosts, Sisanie and Tanya Rad.

Sisanie presented a box that was sent to Ryan’s studio, which was labeled with the Wheel of Fortune logo and the RSTLNE acronym.

“Ah, yes! It’s for the bonus round!” Ryan proclaimed. “We’re going to go ahead and give you the R, the S, the T, the L, the N, and the E.”

“Yes, but now it has a new meaning,” Tanya interjected.

“So, what did they do in the box?” Ryan queried.

Ryan Seacrest reacts to his name being added to the RSTLNE acronym

As Sisanie explained, “They’re saying that all those letters stand as an acronym now for ‘Ryan Seacrest To Launch New Era.'”

Ryan looked a bit surprised, asking his co-hosts to hold up the box to make sure it was written correctly.

“Huh, that worked out,” he said.

As Tanya noted, it was “so meant to be.”

“Don’t you feel like that’s like kismet?” she asked.

Ryan agreed, adding, “Yeah, I feel like it’s kismet.”

The gift box also contained an at-home wheel to spin to play Wheel of Fortune at home, as well as some other fun merchandise, including an umbrella and a pair of socks emblazoned with the show’s logo, a color-changing coffee mug, and coasters.

Ryan unboxes Wheel of Fortune surprises with Vanna White

Wheel of Fortune and Ryan also shared a photo of him opening the gift box on Instagram.

In the matching posts, Ryan was joined by his new co-host, Vanna White, who oohed and ahhed over the merchandise box.

The accompanying caption read, “We’re so excited for this New Era of Wheel! #RSTLNE.”

Maggie Sajak joins the fun ahead of Wheel of Fortune’s 42nd season

Former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, who serves as the show’s Social Correspondent, also shared the contents of the box with viewers in a Reel on Wheel of Fortune’s Instagram feed.

The video was captioned, “What does #RSTLNE mean? It’s time to find out! Our very special #RSTLNE box just arrived, and @maggiesajak‘s giving us a peek inside 👀 🎉”

In the video, Maggie told viewers, “I got this really fun box to get ready for the Season 42 premiere.”

“What could this mean?” she asked before lifting the top off of the box. “Let’s look inside.”

“Our RSTLNE has a new meaning,” Maggie shared as she held up the inside of the box to reveal Ryan’s acronym.

Maggie’s box also contained more fun goodies, such as a Vanna White FunkoPop figure.

Reminding Wheel watchers that the “new era” debuts next month, Maggie concluded, “Don’t miss the Season 42 premiere [on] Monday, September 9.”