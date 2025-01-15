Wheel of Fortune filming paused: ‘No new dates set in place’

Wheel of Fortune is pressing pause on production.

Due to the wildfires raging across the Los Angeles area, filming for the popular weeknight game show has come to a screeching halt.

As The U.S. Sun reports, an insider confirmed that Wheel of Fortune is on a filming hiatus this week.

“Every Wheel and Jeopardy taping has been canceled this week,” the source relayed. “The current tournaments will be delayed, and air dates will be delayed.”

“There are no new dates set in place yet, but everyone is actively doing as much as they can,” they added.

Reportedly, hundreds will be affected by the interruption in filming.

Typically, Wheel of Fortune crews include a team of 100 in-house production personnel.

According to the website, 60 to 100 local staff join the in-house production personnel for the episodes taped on location at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.

Tickets are still available for upcoming tapings

At this time, producers seem hopeful they can get back on track as early as next week.

Per its website, Wheel of Fortune is currently offering tickets for tapings as soon as January 21.

As of January 15, the dates available to attend a taping include Tuesday, January 21; Wednesday, January 29; Thursday, January 30; Wednesday, February 19; and Thursday, February 20.

Multiple shows shut down production amid the wildfires

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jeopardy!, which also films at Sony Pictures Studios, has also pumped the brakes on filming for this week to protect its cast, crew, and live audiences.

According to an informant who spoke with The U.S. Sun, Jeopardy! audience attendees were issued messages alerting them of the temporary suspension.

The message stated, “Due to the severe weather conditions and out of an abundance of caution and safety for all, all of next week’s Jeopardy show tapings have unfortunately been canceled.”

“This tournament will likely move; however, we have not been given any information about new dates as of yet,” it continued.

“We do hope to see you in the future at a taping of Jeopardy! We apologize for the inconvenience but hope everyone stays safe.”

Additionally, PEOPLE confirmed that Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Grey’s Anatomy, Doctor Odyssey, and The Price is Right were also not filming new episodes this week.

Ryan Seacrest offers resources to help wildfire victims

The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings through Wednesday as the wildfires continue to blaze through the LA area.

With sustained winds of 50 mph and gusts of up to 70 mph, severe fire conditions are expected, keeping a return-to-filming date in question.

Although Wheel of Fortune hasn’t officially announced the postponements, host Ryan Seacrest has remained active on social media, spreading the word about resources for fire victims.

The 50-year-old TV icon has been sharing others’ posts with his Instagram followers, directing them on how they can help those affected by the fires.

Ryan shares a resource to aid the victims of the wildfires in California. Pic credit: @ryanseacrest/Instagram

On Tuesday, Ryan took to his Instagram Story to share an Instagram Reel from Gabby Diaz, who directed her followers to donate to the LA Dream Center, revealing which items were being accepted and where to drop them off.