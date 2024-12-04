Wheel of Fortune fans gush over Vanna White’s ‘gorgeous’ son Nikko in rare mother-son video

Vanna White‘s fans were in for a treat in more ways than one this week.

The Wheel of Fortune star shared a rare peek at her 30-year-old son, Nikko Santo Pietro, as the mother-son duo shared a family recipe.

While Vanna’s Instagram Reel focused on her uncle’s chicken recipe, her followers were just as captivated by her son.

On Tuesday, Vanna shared a video to her Instagram feed, which she captioned, “In celebration of Fabulous Food Week, Nikko and I are whipping up Uncle Roy’s Chicken. YUM! 😋 Screenshot the recipe at the end and give it a try at home!”

Vanna and Nikko recorded the video in her kitchen, dressed casually for the cooking tutorial.

In stark contrast to her typical glammed-up on-stage look, Vanna opted for a green t-shirt and jeans with minimal makeup, while Nikko sported a white t-shirt, jeans, and a backward baseball cap.

Vanna began the video by admitting she wasn’t a good cook and added, “But fortunately, my son, Nikko, is.”

Vanna and Nikko shared a recipe she calls “Uncle Roy’s chicken,” which Vanna said Nikko makes just as well as Uncle Roy himself.

Vanna’s son Nikko captures Wheel of Fortune fans’ attention

More than 12,000 Instagram users liked the video, which was also shared on Nikko’s feed and the official Wheel of Fortune Instagram account.

The comments section quickly filled up with complimentary feedback, much of it directed at Vanna’s son’s dashing looks.

Several of Vanna’s fans noted how “handsome” Nikko was, adding that he’s also a great cook.

One Instagram user joked, “If your son is free my daughter is also. Lol they can cook together. 😊”

Vanna’s fans gushed over her son, Nikko. Pic credit: @officialvannawhite/Instagram

“Is son on the menu too 👀 errr I mean great video!!” quipped another commenter.

Others gushed over Vanna’s “adorable and handsome” son, with one fan asking, “Vanna where have you been hiding Nikko? He’s GORGEOUS 😍.”

Who is Vanna’s son Nikko?

Vanna shares her son, Nikko, real name Nicholas, with her ex-husband, George Santo Pietro.

Vanna and George were married from 1990 until 2002, and they also have a 27-year-old daughter, Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro.

Nikko is an LA-based real estate agent who has grown up watching his mom flourish in her career as the letter-turner on Wheel of Fortune.

It appears that Nikko and Vanna share a close mother-son relationship, as evidenced by their Instagram activity.

Nikko recently visited Vanna on set at Wheel of Fortune

In November 2024, Nikko shared a montage video paying tribute to his mom.

In the Instagram Reel, Nikko visited Vanna on set at Sony Pictures Studios.

Nikko walked the studio halls, greeted some of his mom’s Wheel of Fortune colleagues, and kissed his mom on the cheek as she got her hair and makeup done before a show.

He even shared some throwback photos of himself and his mom when he visited the Wheel of Fortune set as a toddler. As Vanna shared in the video, she and her kids had their Christmas photos taken on set, using the Wheel of Fortune holiday backdrops for the snaps.

Nikko paid homage to his mom with a sweet caption to accompany the video.

“Growing up with such a loving mother is the greatest blessing of my life. I am incredibly grateful for her & everything she does,” Nikko wrote. “Visiting the set of Wheel Of Fortune and seeing where I built some of my core memories is always a beautiful experience.”