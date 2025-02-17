Wheel of Fortune fans bash ‘stupid’ contestant who missed ‘easy’ puzzle: ‘Come on, man’

Wheel of Fortune viewers had some harsh criticism for a recent contestant.

The February 14 episode featured a player named Conner Kemmsies from Lakeside, California, who solved his way to the Bonus Round.

The commercial pilot joined host Ryan Seacrest at the mini wheel to get his round started. He opted for the “Phrase” category.

Conner chose C, M, D, and A to add to the customary R, S, T, L, N, and E, leaving him with a puzzle that read, “_ D_D M_ _ _ ME_ _ R _.”

Conner began sounding out possible solutions, getting the first three words correct: “I did my…”

However, he couldn’t deliver the last word, “Homework.” It cost him big time.

As Ryan revealed on the card, Conner missed a whopping $40,000 payout.

The segment for Conner was shared on Wheel of Fortune’s YouTube page in a video titled “Conner’s Bonus Round! | S42 | Wheel of Fortune.”

“Conner had a whole team behind him during his Bonus Round puzzle! Drop a 📝 if you solved the puzzle before time ran out!” the video was captioned.

In the comments section of the YouTube upload, Wheel of Fortune fans shared their feedback.

Some noted how long it took them to solve the puzzle, some shared whether they thought it was easy or hard, and others opted to put Conner on blast for not coming up with the solution.

Wheel of Fortune fans criticize Conner for missing his Bonus Round puzzle

“Aw, COME ON!! How could you not know the puzzle immediately!” complained a Wheel watcher on the YouTube video.

Another bragged about how quickly they solved the puzzle and criticized Conner’s efforts.

“I got the puzzle before his time started. Just like I got yesterday’s bonus round so fast too. These people look stupid on TV,” they wrote.

“Come on, man,” added @ChiSportsNut18.

A fourth commenter asked, “That puzzle was so easy. How did he not get that[?]”

While several commenters focused on Conner’s gameplay, others were more concerned with the producers labeling “I did my homework” as a phrase.

“Took me a little bit, but got it. But ‘I did my homework’ is not a phrase,” complained one YouTube user. “‘You didn’t do your homework’ however, is a notable phrase.”

A second complainer chimed in, “That wasn’t a phrase. That was a normal sentence.”

@Matthew6418 agreed, adding, “That’s not a phrase……”

Conner was a good sport despite his loss

Although Conner didn’t win the $40,000 prize, he had a good attitude about his loss.

After Ryan Seacrest revealed how much money was at stake, Conner replied, “At least it wasn’t a hundred [thousand dollars].”

He didn’t walk away empty-handed; Conner’s winnings, including cash and prizes, totaled $19,080.

“Not too bad,” Ryan Seacrest told Conner. “I’d take it!”