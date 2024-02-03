Wheel of Fortune contestant speaks out amid viral incorrect ‘Pink Orchid’ guess: ‘That word has haunted me’

Megan Carvale’s Bonus Round faux pas had Wheel of Fortune viewers in a tizzy, and she’s facing the music after her appearance went viral online.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Megan was faced with solving a Bonus Round puzzle in the “Living Thing” category that ultimately cost her $40,000.

Megan’s board read “P _ N _ / _ R C _ _ D” after she chose her letters, and the customary R, S, T, L, N, and E were applied.

When her 10 seconds started, Megan began sounding out possible answers, beginning by saying, “Something orchid…”

It was clear to some Wheel of Fortune viewers that Megan didn’t get the correct answer in time, but there were also quite a few who argued that she did, indeed, say “Pink Orchid” rather than “Something orchid,” and they felt she was cheated out of some major cash.

Megan’s supporters expressed their outrage on social media, claiming that Wheel of Fortune producers’ error cost her the $40,000 prize.

Now that the dust has settled, Megan is speaking out about her appearance on Wheel of Fortune, which has since gained massive popularity.

Megan Cavales tells Good Morning America her incorrect guess has ‘haunted’ her

During a recent interview with Good Morning America, Megan, a high school choir director from California, admitted that she hasn’t stopped thinking about her appearance on the popular weeknight game show.

“You know, I wish I said ‘pink’ because I would have been $40,000 richer,” the married wife of two admitted. “But I said ‘something.'”

“That word has already been haunting me, and now all of America believes that I said it, but I didn’t,” Megan confessed.

Megan’s admission finally puts an end to the controversy online, proving that she never said “Pink Orchid” while making guesses, despite what viewers believed they heard on their TVs.

Megan’s 8-year-old son was in disbelief she didn’t correctly guess the Bonus Round puzzle

While Wheel of Fortune viewers were arguing over whether Megan got the correct answer or not, her son gave her a bit of a lecture on their ride home from Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.

“My son, the entire way home, because my 8-year-old son was in the audience with me and the whole way home — we live in Orange County — the whole way home from LA, [he said], ‘Mom, I can’t believe you didn’t get pink,'” Megan shared. “‘I can’t believe you didn’t get pink.'”

Despite the war of words that ensued on social media, Megan is happy she was able to participate on Wheel of Fortune, calling her experience “a blast.”

And, although Megan missed out on the $40,000 Bonus Round prize, she still managed to walk away with $14,007 in winnings — not too shabby for thirty minutes’ work.