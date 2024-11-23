Wheel of Fortune contestant reveals what Ryan Seacrest is like off-camera

Ryan Seacrest‘s success can be attributed to his likable personality.

That’s what a Wheel of Fortune contestant says of the show’s new host.

Wheel of Fortune viewers are used to seeing Ryan perform in front of the cameras, but what they aren’t used to seeing is Ryan’s interactions with players backstage.

One Wheel of Fortune contestant who appeared in a recent episode of the game show shared their thoughts about Ryan with other fans of the show.

In a Reddit thread called “The new guy,” Wheel watchers discussed Ryan’s fashion sense as well as how well he’s performing his job as the new host.

One Redditor, u/Aggravating-Body-721, said of Ryan, “He dresses nice, is personable & engaging with all the contestants & their families. I like the new guy!”

A Wheel of Fortune contestant shares their experience with Ryan Seacrest backstage

In response, the recent contestant shared their experience with Ryan off-camera and claimed that the TV star’s easygoing personality is partly responsible for his success on the small screen.

“I got to play recently and when my friends/family ask me about him, I say that I totally get why he’s so successful,” u/CodyMunger’s response began.

Their comment continued, “He was so nice and fun to be around. He makes you comfortable and forget that millions of people are watching you play.”

“He was a big factor in all of my week having as much fun as we did,” they added.

Ryan is building a good reputation among Wheel of Fortune contestants

Another recent Wheel of Fortune contestant spoke out about Ryan’s demeanor behind the scenes and shared a similar sentiment.

According to Lindsay Demsky, who appeared in the November 18 episode of Wheel of Fortune, Ryan was “SO friendly during the commercial breaks.”

Lindsay, who shared her comments in a since-deleted Reddit thread, also told fellow Wheel of Fortune fans that the 49-year-old host had “individual conversations” with each contestant and was chatty with the studio audience.

She gushed that Ryan “genuinely cared” about everyone he conversed with and referred to him as “just the absolute best.”

What isn’t there to like about Ryan Seacrest?

It seems that Ryan Seacrest is the real deal, and his friendly TV stage presence carries over when he’s not filming.

Even when the cameras are off, he reportedly remains friendly and upbeat, as multiple contestants have attested in recent weeks.

Before taking on the role as the host of Wheel of Fortune in September, some longtime viewers were hesitant to shower him with support.

Viewers had grown used to seeing Pat Sajak on their TV screens for more than 40 decades, so it was quite a transition welcoming Ryan on stage alongside Vanna White.

But with his years of experience in front of cameras hosting a variety of television shows and specials, Ryan wasn’t afraid to fill some big shoes in Pat Sajak’s absence.

So far, Ryan has shown a knack for hosting TV shows and interacting with his colleagues and viewers alike.