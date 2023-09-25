What is Union City Holdings doing on When Calls the Heart?

Trouble is brewing in Hope Valley as things heat up with the newest property owners in town.

No, it’s not Madeleine St. John (Stefanie von Pfetten) — it’s Union City Holdings.

During Episode 9 of Season 10, Nathan (Kevin McGarry) is called away to a standoff between a farmer and some Pinkertons.

Upon arriving, Nathan learns that the farmer is holding one of the Pinkertons hostage, and convinces the farmer to let the Pinkerton go and to take him instead.

The farmer agrees, and while Nathan quickly regains control of the situation, he also learns that Union City Holdings has purchased this farmer’s land and more land in the area. Suspiciously, they own land in places that are running dry of water.

We also learn that the new hot springs in Hope Valley are now dry, with only maybe a foot of water remaining. So what is Union City Holdings up to?

Union City Holdings works to bring water to Union City

To put it nicely, Union City Holdings is bringing more water to Union City. However, they are taking water at the cost of the small towns throughout the valley.

With the help of Lee (Kavan Smith), Bill Avery (Jack Wagner), and Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), Nathan learns exactly what Union City Holdings is doing: they’re building aqueducts.

The aqueducts take the water from its current location and send it to Union City, which Union City Holdings insists is more important than the small valley towns.

Will Hope Valley be able to stop them from taking their water and ruining the town? It’s hard to say just how this will play out, but things seem to escalate in Episode 10.

What happens in Episode 10 of When Calls the Heart?

Episode 9 was full of surprises and Rosemary’s (Pascale Hutton) antics. Aside from learning about the aqueducts, most of Episode 9 focused on the town getting ready for the governor’s arrival.

Rosemary invited the governor to Hope Valley and lured him with a bunch of promises, including a new bandstand, a live radio broadcast, a song about Hope Valley sung in his dedication, and even a black-tie ball.

While things did come together with the governor’s short-notice visit, Lucas (Chris McNally) seems to have a plan up his sleeve, as he usually does.

He’s advised that the governor wishes to speak with him alone anyway, and it seems that Lucas may petition the governor to try to save Hope Valley.

The preview for next week shows that some feathers definitely get ruffled, but we’ll have to wait and see exactly how this plays out.

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 9/8c on Hallmark.