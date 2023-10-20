What has Sunny been screaming ‘No, No, No’ on The View?

Today, The View is celebrating Sunny Hostin and her birthday. She turned 55 this year.

Despite that, viewers have noticed that things are not going well lately for Sunny.

Sunny has had a few recent mishaps. She left her phone on during an interview with Arnold Schwarzenegger. It shocked everyone when it rang live on the air.

Another time, she realized that sappy emotional things don’t affect her like others. So she reasoned that she may need “intense therapy,” as she called it.

Maybe so, because who doesn’t get emotional over The Golden Bachelor and Gerry Turner? Sunny Hostin does not. She certainly made that clear.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Joy Behar and the other ladies all went out of their way to help Sunny have a good time today.

Joy started introducing something extraordinary for Sunny, but it didn’t go as planned.

Here’s why Sunny was shouting during the show

It wasn’t that her husband, Manny, happened to be in the audience today. However, he got a shoutout during the previous segment.

When Joy started to announce what would happen next, things got chaotic. “We have a little surprise for your birthday….”

She continued, “We know how much you love a little pizza…”

Suddenly, she was drowned out by Sunny shouting, “No! No! No!”

The show arranged for Sunny’s favorite pizza parlor to deliver eight delicious-looking pizzas for them all to enjoy. Cuts & Slices NYC is a new, trendy place that Sunny loves.

She couldn’t contain her emotions over the pizza, and that is when she started shouting over Joy’s introductions of the pizzas.

They were delivered and set up with some fanfare by handsome men.

The View also shared a wonderful picture of the lady of the hour on their Instagram account.

Sunny started off her birthday with a torn hamstring

Sunny shared with the ladies that she was challenged to do a split when she was with her kids.

Sunny admitted that she was feeling good. She had recently done a split, so she felt confident she could keep up with her children.

“However, then, my children challenged me last week, and I said, ‘Of course I can do a split!’ I now have a torn hamstring,” Sunny continued to tell the ladies.

“I was warmed up, and I was actually going to do a split here, and my husband is shaking his head,” Hostin said.

It was then the show cut to her husband, Manny. He is an orthopedic surgeon. This got Ana Navarro to share how thankful she is to have an orthopedic surgeon in the “show family.”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.