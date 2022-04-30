What happens to Ruth in Ozark Season 4 Part 2?

What happens to Ruth Langmore in Ozark Season 4? Pic credit: Netflix/YouTube

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Ozark Season 4 Part 2.

Ruth Langmore was first introduced to Ozark viewers as a thieving, mouthy 19-year-old who was conniving just enough to get her way and to keep herself safe. As the show went on, Ruth developed into a more savvy businesswoman, clever with her affairs and money, though she still kept her vulgar language.

Viewers watched Ruth raise her cousins, kill to protect others, and try to make her father proud. However, the end of Season 4 Part 1 was a big change for Ruth when she discovered the body of her cousin Wyatt Langmore after Javi Elizondro shot Wyatt and Darlene Snell.

Does Ruth die in Ozark Season 4?

Ruth’s story seems to follow the light at the end of a long, dark tunnel. She has worked her way up from the ground to become her own person and be successful and comes close to living the life she has always desired. Many fans hoped the best for gritty Ruth in Season 4.

Ruth takes baby Zeke and leaves to confront Marty Byrde before deciding to instead head to Chicago to kill Javi, which she does in the first episode. With Javi out of the way, Ruth feels more secure throughout the season as she builds her business ties, creates a life for herself, and starts building a luxurious house to live in rather than her trailer.

However, throughout the last episodes of the series, Ruth is often haunted by the memories of her deceased family members. She frequently has dreams or hallucinations of Wyatt coming back, and toward the very end of the series, has a moment where she goes outside to find Russ, Cade, and Boyd outside the trailer grilling and playing music.

As she climbs to the roof, she sees Wyatt and starts talking to him, but is quickly interrupted by real-life Three Langmore approaching her and asking if he can join her. Ruth’s story largely alludes to death and it’s pointed out very early on that Ruth has lost all of her family because of the Byrde family and the cartel.

However, Clare Shaw confesses to Javi’s mother Camila that it was Ruth who killed Javi, not the cartel and not Wendy, Marty, or herself. Clare buckles under the pressure and with Camila’s reassurance that just this once, no harm will come to Clare if she tells the truth.

Marty and Wendy have no choice but to let Camila act on her own or else they risk losing their own lives and children. Ruth arrives home from a fundraising event at the casino to see a trademark black SUV waiting for her. Camila confronts her, and after a short moment, Camila shoots Ruth in the chest, and Ruth falls for good.

What happens to Zeke in Ozark Season 4?

Going back to the very beginning of Episode 8, baby Zeke is absent from the show. This is interesting considering he was with Ruth when she made up her mind to go kill Javi but is explained shortly after she returns from Chicago.

Ruth left Zeke with a trusted family friend when she went to Chicago, but Zeke was returned when the friend realized he was considered a missing child.

Later, Ruth is seen taking Zeke to the police station and apologizing for not bringing him sooner as he is taken back into government services.

