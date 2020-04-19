Fans are still asking about what happened to Nell on NCIS: Los Angeles. Missing even one episode of the show can leave gaps in the timeline, such as this one.

A few episodes ago, fans watched as the character of Intelligence Analyst Nell Jones (played by Renée Felice Smith) started to question what the future might hold for her.

The episode started with Nell speaking to Kensi (Daniela Ruah) about losing her love for the job and how she wasn’t sure if she wanted to be a part of the NCIS team any longer.

Later, after dodging Eric (Barrett Foa) and Hetty (Linda Hunt) for most of the episode, Nell finally decided to sit down with the head of the team to discuss what might come next.

What happened to Nell on NCIS: Los Angeles?

During Nell’s meeting with Hetty, the boss saw through the tough facade that her intelligence analyst was trying to present. Hetty knew that Nell was very close to quitting the team.

Before Nell could make an official statement or decision, Hetty told her that she should use some of the leave that she had accrued from all of her years on the job.

It was a good stalling tactic to give Nell a chance to change her mind and stay.

Hetty also told Nell that if she didn’t hear back from her analyst by the time the leave had ended, that she would know that Nell’s decision to leave was set in stone.

It was a kind gesture that kept the character’s arc open-ended.

Did Renée Felice Smith leave the NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

In a matter of speaking, it would seem that actress Renée Felice Smith has left NCIS: L.A. There had been rumors that she wanted to pursue other opportunities, and this gives her the option to do just that.

Smith is also in a position where she could decide to return to the show, which may have already happened, as the show does a great job of keeping things under wraps for an extended period.

We hope that Smith returns as Nell and that the story of her relationship with Eric can evolve even further in the coming seasons. What we first need, though, is confirmation from CBS that the show will return for Season 12.

As a reminder to fans of the show, don’t forget that the NCIS: Los Angeles season finale has moved time slots for the April 26 installment.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.