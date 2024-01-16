Wednesday Season 2 will lean more into horror as Jenna Ortega promises each episode ‘will feel like a movie’

If you’ve been holding out for some Wednesday Season 2 spoilers, you’ll be doing the iconic dance from the Netflix hit after you hear what series star Jenna Ortega says about it.

The star, who plays the horror-loving Wednesday Addams, recognized that fans have been waiting well over a year for Season 2 and offered some tidbits during E!’s coverage of the Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday evening.

Ortega confirmed to Laverne Cox that some scripts have already been written and signal significant changes for the series.

“We’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror,” the You alum teased.

Wednesday Season 1 struck a perfect balance between comedy and horror elements, but zeroing in on the horror isn’t a bad idea given the subject matter.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But we shouldn’t expect to say goodbye to the lighter elements that repeatedly keep us streaming the show as we await new episodes.

Prepare for a ‘bigger’ Wednesday Season 2

“It’s really, really exciting because all throughout the show [Wednesday] never really changes, and that’s what’s wonderful about her.”

Jenna said fans should buckle up for “really good one-liners” while vowing that “everything is bigger.”

It’s not uncommon for shows to get bigger in success. With how the series cut through the cultural zeitgeist, Netflix probably allows the producers a lot of creative autonomy to make the magic happen all over again.

Beyond the comedy and horror, Ortega says we should prepare for “more action-packed” installments.

“I think each episode will probably feel a bit more like a movie, which is nice.”

With the advent of streaming, the lines have blurred in production quality between series and movies because companies can afford to give shows more money nowadays.

Many shows have better visuals than big-budget blockbusters, and we’re happy Wednesday appears to be getting everything it needs to remain a success story.

Beyond tonal changes, another significant change awaits Wednesday as it was recently revealed that production will be moved from Romania to Ireland for Season 2.

Netflix has yet to reveal the cast for Wednesday Season 2 in addition to Ortega, but it’s hard to imagine the show not going on without Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, and Christina Ricci.

With production ramping up in the next few months, we should have more clarity very soon.

Jenna Ortega won’t return for Scream 7

Ortega recently hit the headlines when news broke of her departure from the Scream franchise after starting in the 2023 requel and 2024 sequel.

Her exit came days after Spyglass, the company behind the slasher movie franchise, dropped co-star Melissa Barrera due to posts on social media regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

The movie also lost director Christopher Landon, who stepped away amid backlash following Barrera’s firing.

Maybe Neve Campbell will finally get her worth when Spyglass inevitably picks up the phone in an attempt to bring Sidney Prescott back for Scream 7… if the movie even happens at this stage.

We can’t wait to see what Ortega, her co-stars, and the creatives bring to Wednesday Season 2.

We’ll be happy if it’s half as good as Wednesday Season 1.

Jenna Ortega will next be seen on the big screen, starring opposite Martin Freeman in the Seth Rogen-produced Miller’s Girl, which opens in the U.S. on January 26, 2024.

Wednesday is on hiatus and expected to return to Netflix in fall 2024.