Wayne Brady enjoys dream moment at Magic Kingdom for reality series

Wayne Brady lived out one of his dreams during his trip to the Magic Kingdom with his family, enjoying the moment nearby.

The “Core Four” includes Brady, his ex-wife and best friend, Mandie Taketa, their daughter, Maile Brady, and Mandie’s boyfriend, Jason Michael Fordham.

They’ve appeared on Freeform in their reality TV series, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix.

The show premiered in late July and recently aired its eighth episode, which included some time at the Magic Kingdom.

During their trip, footage recorded Brady joining a famous singing group, The Dapper Dans, as his family watched them perform.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Despite his dream of performing with the Dapper Dans, it was not Brady’s first performance at a Disney theme park.

Wayne lives his dream with Dapper Dans at Magic Kingdom

While at the Magic Kingdom, Wayne Brady picked up a hat he recognized lying on one of the park benches.

“A Dapper Dan hat,” Brady said, adding, “I always wanted to sign with the Dapper Dans.”

The camera moved close to the hat, with the screen going dark before the shot moved away and showed Brady wearing one of the Dapper Dans costumes.

“Kind of nice,” he said, wearing blue pants, a white shirt, a colorful striped vest, and a blue bowtie.

To top it off, he also wore the Dapper Dans’ trademark straw boater hat with a blue ribbon around it.

“I’m a Dapper Dan!” Brady exclaimed as he joined the rest of the performers at Main Street in the Magic Kingdom.

He then crooned with the group as Mandie, Jason, and Maile watched from nearby and enjoyed the moment.

The group received cheers and applause after finishing their spirited performance.

“We’re the Dapper Dans,” they crooned close to the camera in the TikTok video above.

“I’m a Dapper Dan,” Brady said as he soaked up the moment.

“I’m not giving back the costume,” he boldly said as he walked away from the group.

Fans reacted to the entertaining clip, praising Brady and the group.

“Pretty sure Wayne was a dapper Dan all along! Bravo!” one commenter said.

Several others mentioned that “this is not Wayne Brady’s first time singing in Orlando Theme Parks” and that he “used to be a Disney Cast Member – back in the day.”

Pic credit: @freeform/TikTok

What is Wayne Brady’s previous Disney work?

Brady grew up in Orlando, Florida, and when he was younger, he had a job where he appeared as costumed versions of the Disney characters Tigger and Goofy.

Additionally, he performed at Universal Studios in a show called Beetlejuice: Dead in Concert, where he played Ghostbuster Winston Zeddemore.

According to WDW News Today, Brady had voice roles in Sofia the First, and Phineas and Ferb. He appeared in the Disney Channel Original Movie Going to the Mat and the made-for-television film Geppetto.

The 52-year-old actor, singer, and reality TV star currently appears as the host of the popular CBS daytime game show Let’s Make a Deal and its nighttime version, Let’s Make a Deal Primetime.

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Freeform and is available on demand on Hulu.