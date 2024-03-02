Walker Season 4: Cast, plot, premiere date, and everything else there is to know

Walker is one of the few shows on The CW from an earlier regime, back when the network catered to younger audiences.

Of course, the series skews older than The CW’s typical series, which probably explains why it survived when the network’s younger-skewing fare like Charmed, Dynasty, Legacies, and Nancy Drew all got the pink slip.

Walker, a reboot of the successful Walker, Texas Ranger, has managed to break through as a reboot because it has brought plenty of contemporary storylines to a format that worked well not so long ago.

As we delve into Walker Season 4, the series is at a tipping point because it will be judged more harshly than some other offerings, such as Wild Cards, which has performed admirably as a co-production.

Plenty of details have emerged about Walker Season 4, but we don’t want you to do all the digging for intel.

When will Walker Season 4 premiere?

Walker Season 4 will premiere on Wednesday, April 3, at 8/7c. It is part of the network’s spring offerings, which also includes All American Season 6.

By the time the series returns, it will have been off the air for almost 11 months.

The lengthy delay is due to the dual Hollywood strikes that brought TV production to a standstill for several months last year.

Thankfully, SAG-AFTRA and the WGA have reached deals to fairly compensate the talent that brings these wonderful shows to TV screens.

How many episodes have been ordered for Walker Season 4?

Walker Season 4 will have 13 episodes thanks to the later-than-usual production date.

That number is pretty generous, considering that shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 will have 10-episode seasons.

It will also be the shortest episode order in the drama’s history, but we’re excited to see what the creatives can cook up with a reduced episode order.

Walker Season 4 cast: who’s in?

There would be no Walker without Jared Padalecki, so we can safely say he’ll be back.

The rest of the show’s ensemble is set to return, including Ashley Reyes (Cassie), Molly Hagan (Abeline), Keegan Allen (Liam), Violet Brinson (Stella), Mitch Pileggi (Bonham), and Odette Annable (Geri).

There will be some new faces, but the network is keeping those under wraps for now.

Walker Season 4: what’s about to go down?

One of the biggest storylines will likely be Walker and Geri’s simmering chemistry.

Will they finally get together, or will things continue to get in the way of what would be one of the best pairings on the small screen?

The final episode of Walker Season 3 continued to set up the Jackal cold case, so we’re sure there will be plenty of mystery thrown in for good measure to offer something different from relationship drama.

The first promo showcases a steamy scene between Walker and Geri and plenty of scenes featuring Padalecki kicking major butt.

Would we have it any other way?

It looks like a more well-rounded show based on the footage alone, but alas, we’ll have to tune in to find out whether the decreased episode order will help the show.

Will Walker be canceled after Season 4?

The CW has slowly been phasing out the remnants of its previous regime, and the news that Superman & Lois is ending certainly left us concerned.

Walker has been a consistent performer, but after taking almost a year off the air, we’ll need to assess the ratings when they come in.

We’re sure The CW will report on the streaming numbers, too, so we should be able to tell what’s about to happen quickly.

The other possibility is that it will be announced as the final season before the launch, like many other shows this season.

Broadcast TV’s ever-changing dynamics have put many once-popular shows in the firing line because the market isn’t as lucrative as it once was.

The CW’s new boss has been vocal about shows having to perform to stay on the air, so this is a big year for the show.

Will the Walker: Independence storyline be revisited?

Walker: Independence was an 1800s-set spinoff of Walker, but The CW canceled the show after one season, leaving plenty of plot threads dangling.

Given how the show was introduced in flashbacks, there’s every reason to believe we may get some indication of what happened to the characters.

It’s hard to imagine many of the Walker: Independence cast returning, but it’d be cool to see Kat McNamara playing a Walker in the present.

Matt Barr, of course, already played a character in the present who was sadly killed off, so there’s an even slimmer chance of that actor’s return.

Walker is currently on hiatus. Season 4 premieres on The CW on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 8/7c.