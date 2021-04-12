Viola Davis talks Ma Rainey and remembers Chadwick Boseman on OWN Spotlight

Viola Davis speaks to Oprah about Chadwick Boseman and more. Pic credit: OWN

On the next OWN Spotlight, Oprah has a revealing in-depth conversation with award-winning actor Viola Davis.

Monsters & Critics received advanced clips of Oprah Winfrey’s riveting conversation with Academy Award-winning Actress Viola Davis on her incredible performance starring in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and more.

Oprah talked to Oscar, Emmy, and Tony Award-Winning actress Viola Davis about her role as the 1920’s blues singer Ma Rainey in the Netflix film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Davis is the most nominated Black actress in Oscar history. She discussed at length her new film, yet another critically acclaimed performance that led to an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Davis is cast as “the Mother of the Blues” in this adaptation of the 1982 August Wilson-penned play.

In the film, the year is 1927, and there is dramatic tension rising at a Chicago music studio when controversial and gritty blues singer Ma Rainey joins her band for a recording session.

Davis reveals what Ma’s struggle says about today’s America and what it taught her about harnessing her own powers as a Black woman.

She also shares her thoughts on working with the late Chadwick Boseman on his final film.

About OWN Spotlight

Continuing conversations that are designed to showcase Black lives, Oprah interviews the leaders and notable people in various fields. Streaming on discovery+, OWN Spotlight” presentations and interviews focus on issues and concerns facing Black lives.

The programs feature candid and in-depth conversations that are revealing, inspiring and meant to inspire systematic change.

OWN Spotlight: Viola Davis will be available on the WatchOWN app along with the network airing. The series’ executive producers are Oprah Winfrey and Tara Montgomery.

Viola Davis Says She Still Struggles With “Impostor Syndrome”

Describing her feelings, Viola Davis said: “It’s a culmination of a great affirmation, but also of fear. The imposter syndrome follows everyone…I feel like it is sort of a false narrative if I said that, every time I get an award and I walk off the stage and I feel like the boss, I feel like its affirmation, but in reality, those three words keep playing over and over in my head, ‘and now what?'”

Viola Davis on Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy

Sadly, Chadwich Boseman passed away from complications of colon cancer in 2020.

Of his character and work, Viola Davis said: “What I remember is his integrity. I know that people say that so often, people say that to the point where it is ridiculous, I mean they dole that word out like they dole out the word ‘brilliant’…but there’s not a lot of integrity out there, there just isn’t…he was not interested in being a movie star as much as being a really great artist.”

Viola Davis stars as the trailblazing blues singer in the film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

She strove for historical accuracy in her character’s appearance, down to her makeup and hair design.

Here, she tells Oprah what she learned from working on the film, Ma Rainey. Viola Davis said: “Knowing my worth…I cannot stress that enough.”

OWN Spotlight: Viola Davis will air Friday, April 16 at 10 pm ET/PT on OWN. And, OWN Spotlight: Viola Davis will be available on the WatchOWN app and on discovery+ starting Saturday, April 17. Plus, hear the conversation on the “Super Soul” podcast starting April 19.