Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 release date: When is it coming out?

Sam Corlett stars as Leif Eriksson in Episode 8 of Vikings: Valhalla Season 1. Pic credit: Netflix/Bernard Walsh

Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla has already dropped to Netflix, and viewers have quickly devoured it.

Already, fans are eager to find out more about the main Viking characters, Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

However, as with any new TV show, there is always the anxious wait to find out if it has been renewed or not by the network.

So, here’s everything we know so far about Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla — and beyond.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla?

The good news is that Vikings: Valhalla was greenlit by Netflix for 24 episodes prior to filming starting.

Initially, there was talk of this being the first two seasons, each running for 12 episodes apiece.

However, with Season 1 running at eight episodes, it makes it far more likely that the new historical drama series will run for three seasons at least.

Already, Season 1 ended on an epic battle at Kattegat that saw the town fall to Olaf Haraldsson (Johannes Haukur Johannesson). However, thanks to some clever scheming, King Canute’s father, Sweyn Forkbeard (Soren Pilmark), turned up with a fleet to reclaim Kattegat from Olaf.

Jarl Estrid Haakon (Caroline Henderson) died in the takeover, and it will be interesting to see who exactly will rule over Kattegat in Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla.

In the process, Leif’s girlfriend, Liv (Lujza Richter), was also killed, and Leif went full berserk.

So, in short, there are plenty of set-ups that will lead into further storylines when Vikings: Valhalla returns — and Leif hasn’t even discovered Vinland yet!

Release date latest: When will Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 come out?

As of now, Netflix has given no official news on when Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla will drop. Considering Netflix usually likes to spread out their shows in a timely manner, often sticking to predetermined schedules, it’s likely fans will be waiting a year for the next installment.

This would mean that fans will have to wait until February 2023 for Season 2 and February 2024 for Season 3.

However, as reported by Digital Spy, the finishing touches are currently being put on Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla. This is thanks to the fact that Seasons 1 and 2 were filmed back-to-back.

“I am just finishing the editing of the last episode of season two this week, and I am dying to get it out there,” the series showrunner, Jeb Stuart, said.

While it is not a confirmation that Season 2 could drop earlier than anticipated, Stuart has indicated in his statement that he would like to get the second installment out for viewers as soon as possible.

Stuart also hinted at what to expect to see in Season 3, with filming commencing later in the year.

“Season three is very exciting, and my Vikings get out of Scandinavia, so we have lots of great surprises and stories for season three,” Stuart said, potentially hinting at Leif’s eventual discovery of Vinland.

Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla is currently streaming on Netflix.