Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 premiere date and new characters have been announced

Leo Suter stars as Harald Sigurdsson in Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla. Pic credit: Netflix/Bernard Walsh

Ever since Netflix dropped the first season of Vikings: Valhalla onto its platform, viewers have been asking when Season 2 will premiere.

The new series continued on from History Channel’s Viking series, set some 100 years after the events that unfolded in that story.

This time around, Leif Eriksson’s saga is being explored, and plenty of new characters were introduced that fans quickly fell in love with.

Already, it is known that both seasons were filmed together, so the expectation would be that the second installment might drop a little earlier than expected.

However, as time has gone by since Season 1 debuted on February 25 of this year, the possibility we might get new episodes within a year waned.

Now though, Netflix has finally made the announcement we have all been waiting for.

Frida Gustavsson stars as Freydis Eriksdotter in Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla. Pic credit: Netflix/Bernard Walsh

Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla is coming

Vikings: Valhalla will drop its second season on January 12, 2023. So, yes, it will air within a year of its debut season — but by only a month.

The show’s creator, Jeb Stuart, released the following statement via Netflix. regarding what to expect in Season 2 of the historical drama series.

“The whole concept of Season 2 is that we take these three heroes who are in Scandinavia and blow them out of their comfort zones. Season 2 for Harald and Leif is a road trip: It’s Thelma and Louise on the Dnieper River. The two of them will begin this incredible journey. Freydis has to go to Pomerania, which is a very difficult environment.”

Along with this, Stuart also revealed that the main characters would travel outside of Scandinavia and Northern Europe as well, giving fans the notion that Leif’s discovery of North America might be on the horizon in Season 2.

Bradley James stars as Harekr in Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla. Pic credit: Netflix/Bernard Walsh

New characters have also been revealed

Already, Netflix has revealed that Leif and Freydis’ father, Erik the Red, will make his debut in Season 2, being portrayed by Goran Visnjic.

Joining him will be Florian Munteanu as General George Maniakes.

Now, with the Season 2 announcement, there have been several other new character announcements.

Harekr, the ruler of Jomsborg, will be portrayed by Bradley James. Vikings from this region are very set in their ways and this means that Harekr is still a pagan, meaning that there will be, essentially, a bull’s eye on his back as far as the Christians are concerned.

Tolga Safer as Kurya and Hayat Kamille as Mariam, as seen in Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla. Pic credit: Netflix/Bernard Walsh

Hayat Kamille will play Mariam, a female astronomer whose character is based on the historical figure Mariam al-Astrulabi.

“Our Mariam is an astronomer who’s stuck in Novgorod,” Stuart reveals. “She went north in our telling of the story, north from Constantinople to study the heavens, and specifically, to study the meteorites and that sort of thing.”

Marcin Dorocinski stars as King Yaroslav in Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla. Pic credit: Netflix

King Yaroslav the Wise will be played by Marcin Dorocinski. Yaroslav is the ruler of Novgorod as well as Olaf and Harald’s uncle.

Finally, Sofya Lebedeva will portray Elena.

“Elena’s one of my favorite characters,” Stuart said

“She’s the daughter of a Russian noble. And one of the interesting things is, she comes from one of the northern Russian kingdoms, at the time called Chud, which had been raided a lot.”

Sofia Lebedeva stars as Elena in Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla. Pic credit: Netflix/Bernard Walsh

Now, we just have to count down the days until Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla drops so we can find out more about these new characters.

Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla will premiere on Netflix on January 12, 2023.