Vikings: Valhalla: Pollyanna McIntosh teases fans with Season 2 image

Pollyanna McIntosh stars as Queen Aelfgifu, as seen in Episode 8 of Vikings: Valhalla Season 1. Pic credit: Netflix/Bernard Walsh

As yet, there is no news on when Season 2 of Netflix’s new series, Viking: Valhalla, will drop.

Already, the entire season has been filmed. Still, the network has not revealed when fans will get to know what happened to Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), his sister, Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and all the other Viking Age characters.

Among the Season 1 line-up was Queen Aelfgifu, a character portrayed by Pollyanna McIntosh.

She was the wife of King Canute (Bradley Freegard), who discovered her husband married someone else while he was away, looting and pillaging.

Not to be disgruntled, Aelfgifu turned up in England only to have her fleet taken over by Canute’s father and his new wife as they needed an army to attack Kattegat.

As yet, it is unclear how Aelfgifu will react, but there is no doubt that things will be tense when Vikings: Valhalla returns for Season 2.

Pollyanna McIntosh shares Season 2 image of Vikings: Valhalla

The actor who portrays Queen Aelfgifu has recently shared a new image of her character that teases fans about what to expect in Season 2.

The picture, shared on McIntosh’s official Instagram account, is of Queen Aelfgifu sitting on what is likely a throne. She is leaning forward and looks concerned about something — or someone — that she can see off-camera.

Behind Aelfgifu are various guards protecting her, but it is unclear where exactly she is as it could be either England or Denmark, which is where she originates from.

Pollyanna McIntosh also included a caption explaining that she was working on additional dialogue recordings for Season 2.

“Loved doing ADR (additional dialogue recording) on Season 2 of #VikingsValhalla today. Watching it all come together; how the phenomenal artists and organizers (and often both) combine their skills and passion as a team to make this show what it is,” McIntosh wrote before teasing fans further.

She concluded with, “And what could Queen Ælfgifu be so moved/shocked by here…? Find out when Season 2 airs and catch up on Season 1 if you haven’t already.”

When will Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla air?

As yet, there has been no official word on when Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla will air on Netflix other than it will be in 2023.

However, considering the network often slots its original content in at regular times each year, many are predicting Season 2 of the historical drama series will drop sometime in February of next year.

Season 1 dropped on February 25 this year, so a date later in the month is also a likely option.

Season 3 is also currently in production and is expected to drop in 2024.

Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla is currently streaming on Netflix. Season 2 will air in 2023.