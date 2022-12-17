Vikings: Valhalla: New Season 2 trailer is released, does Leif make it to America?

Sam Corlett stars as Leif Eriksson in Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla. Pic credit: Netflix/Bernard Walsh

With less than a month to go until Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla drops, viewers are eager to find out more about the historical drama series.

In Season 1, the characters were set up, the scene painted and fans instantly fell in love with the new story.

However, considering one of the characters is most famously known for his sea voyage to North America, they also wondered when this pivotal plotline would occur in the TV show.

Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) is most well-known in the Viking sagas for being the man who first traveled to North America, which is known as Vinland in the sagas. While not technically the first to go there, he was certainly the first to extensively explore it.

In Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla, Leif was very much stuck in the politics of Norway after traveling from Greenland.

However, things may be set to change in the next installment of the TV series.

Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson and Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson, as seen in Episode 2 of Vikings: Valhalla Season 2. Pic credit: Netflix

New Season 2 trailer released for Vikings: Valhalla

Netflix has released a new trailer for Vikings: Valhalla this week that teases viewers with what to expect in Season 2.

Already, we know that the struggle for power will continue. This is explored further in the new extended trailer but also hints at other storylines.

The struggle between warring factions is definitely explored further in Season 2 as Harald’s (Leo Suter) group is still on the run. It is also revealed that Olaf (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson) has placed a price on Harald’s head, and things are now even more precarious.

In addition to this, Freydis’ (Frida Gustavsson) spiritual journey also looks set to continue.

It also appears that she falls pregnant, and a baby is born. Although, it is not clear if this baby is Harald’s or not.

Freydis and Harald also look set to be separated in Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla, so that will likely put a strain on their relationship.

While Harald seems intent on ruling, he also ends up on a side quest to deliver something of vast importance to the emperor of Constantinople.

This is all very exciting; however, for fans of Leif’s saga story, there is surprisingly little about his trip to Vinland. But there are a few hints that Season 2 might finally touch upon Leif’s tale.

Leif and Harald go on a perilous journey in Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla. Pic credit: Netflix

Some clues Leif might head to America in Season 2

With Leif and Harald heading to Constantinople in Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla, it seems like they are heading in entirely the wrong direction to wind up in Vinland.

However, it is possible that this may set up for Leif’s journey to North America towards the end of the season or, more likely, in Season 3.

Most notably, another epic ship journey looks likely to unfold at some point in Season 2. Leif asks everyone to brace themselves as their ship goes over the edge of a waterfall.

Could this be because they have wound up in a place they are not familiar with?

While this is not a definitive clue that they are headed to Vinland, it has also been revealed that Leif and Freydis’ father, Erik the Red (Goran Visnjic), will finally make his appearance in Season 2.

Erik’s saga is intertwined with the Vinland one, so it is possible that Leif may return home to Greenland at some point, and this is when he could accidentally wind up in Vinland.

Also, Freydis will travel to Jomsborg, which is in Greenland. With her there, it is possible that her brother might eventually follow, finally leading to the Vinland storyline.

Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla will premiere on Netflix on January 12, 2023.