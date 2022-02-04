Vikings: Valhalla: New Freydis Eriksdotter clip reveals a quest for blood revenge

Frida Gustavsson stars as Freydis Eriksdotter in Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla. Pic credit: Netflix/Bernard Walsh

Netflix is starting to gear up the promotion of its upcoming historical drama series, Vikings: Valhalla, which is set to premiere on February 25.

The new series will follow in the footsteps of History Channel’s Vikings but will be set some 100 years after the events that unfolded there. This means that viewers will get the chance to fall in love with an entirely new set of characters all set within the Viking Age.

Yesterday, we took a look at Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), now it is time to have a look at his sister, Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson).

Freydis has her eye on revenge

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Freydis Eriksdotter is the daughter of Erik the Red and the half-sister of Leif Eriksson.

Previously, Netflix released the following bio on Freydis.

“Fiercely pagan, fiery, and headstrong, Freydis is a staunch believer in the ‘old gods.’ Like her brother, Leif, she reaches Kattegat as an outsider but becomes an inspiration to those of the old ways.”

A new tweet from the official Twitter account for Vikings: Valhalla also reveals that Freydis will embrace “the innate ferocity and the darkness passed down from her father to become a shield maiden to fear.”

New teaser for Vikings: Valhalla features Freydis Eriksdotter

In the new series, it appears that she also has her eye set on some sort of blood revenge, although Netflix has not given a lot away yet in regard to who or why, only revealing this sentiment in the caption to the latest teaser.

The new clip opens with the introduction of Freydis. Then, a woman asks her, “Why are you here?”

The character is shown taking a sip from a drinking horn, suggesting some sort of ritual might be underway and that is why Freydis is being questioned.

“To learn my destiny,” is her response.

The clip then changes pace and Freydis speaks out about what she has seen so far in Kattegat and this is the reason why she can’t leave.

Another woman speaks then, declaring that Freydis needs to join her shield maidens. The assumption here, since Freydis was just talking about Kattegat, is that this woman is possibly the leader there now.

Freydis is shown in a protective outfit that matches the other shield maidens as she battles against others.

“I promise to protect Kattegat… to the death,” Freydis declares at the end of the clip.

However, viewers will now have to wait until Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla drops later this month in order to find out more.

Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla will premiere on Netflix on February 25, 2022.