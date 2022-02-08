Vikings: Valhalla: New clip offers up just as much bloody violence as the original series

Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter, and Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson in the Season 1 poster for Vikings: Valhalla. Pic credit: Netflix

If fans of History Channel’s Vikings were wondering how Netflix’s adaptation, Vikings: Valhalla, would compare to the original series, the new clip leaves no doubt that both shows appear to have the same level of violence, at least.

And, this is entirely expected considering the series is about the Viking Age.

New clip for Vikings: Valhalla sets the scene for more violence

The new clip opens with the introduction of the three main players, Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

It seems that Leif and his sister, Freydis, have arrived right at the same time as the North being threatened by the English king.

Because of this, the Vikings prepare for another invasion — and, for fans of the show, this means plenty of bloodshed during battle. Plenty of this is shown throughout the clip, offering fans of the original show something very familiar when they tune into Vikings: Valhalla.

While it seems likely that Leif will come under the employ of Harald against this new threat, Freydis appears to have another agenda.

“I’ve come to find someone,” she reveals to Harald in what appears to be an intimate scene.

Along with this, she also reveals that she is “on a mission to learn [her] destiny.”

Promotional poster for Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla featuring Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson and Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter. Pic credit: Netflix

Things also get spicy in the latest trailer

Those who watched History Channel’s Vikings in the US might not have realized just how raunchy some of the sex scenes were. Having personally received screeners from History Channel and then rewatching the episodes on Australian television, I can vouch for the fact that things were definitely spicier down under (pun definitely intended).

While the US edition showed romantic sex scenes, there was certainly not as much flesh bared compared to the Australian cut.

However, it looks like Netflix might be upping the ante when it comes to nudity in Vikings: Valhalla, if the latest clip is anything to go by.

Both Freydis and Harald are shown in various degrees of undress, giving viewers a hint that they might become romantically involved in Vikings: Valhalla. Added to this is a full shot of nudity from behind as two Vikings get intimate — potentially an extension of the amorous moments already shown between Harald and Freydis.

Of course, viewers will have to wait until the end of the month to finally tune into Vikings: Valhalla and decide for themselves if it is just as good as the first series.

Vikings: Valhalla | Official Trailer | Netflix

Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla will premiere on Netflix on February 25, 2022.