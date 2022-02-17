Vikings: Valhalla: Netflix releases 3 fearsome new character posters

Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdottir and Sam Corlett as Leif Erikson, as seen in Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla. Pic credit: Netflix/Bernard Walsh

Vikings: Valhalla is set to drop next week, which means Netflix is gearing up its promotion of the new series.

Set some 125 years after the events unfolded in History Channels’ Vikings, the new series will look at the close of the Viking Age and a whole new set of characters.

Three new posters have been released to the streaming giant’s official Twitter account for Vikings: Valhalla that sets the scene for what viewers can expect from these main characters.

Leif Erikson is looking for glory

The first poster shared by the Vikings: Valhalla Twitter account shows Leif Eriksson, who is portrayed by Australian actor, Sam Corlett.

The image shows Leif standing in front of a battle. He is staring back at something behind him that is offscreen and looks concerned about whatever it is that he sees.

In his hands are a dagger and an ax and he is obviously prepared to return to the fight behind him in an instant if required.

“I will know glory when I reach it,” the caption reads.

Leif is the son of a very famous Viking called Erik the Red (portrayed by Erik Johnson in History Channel’s Vikings), who was the first to settle on Greenland. Erik was also known as a fierce and dangerous Viking who was expelled from both Norway and Iceland.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Perhaps the glory that he seeks is so that he can come out from under his father’s shadow.

"I will know glory when I reach it."



Sam Corlett is Leif Eriksson. pic.twitter.com/SbuFA6oW1L — Vikings Valhalla (@NetflixValhalla) February 16, 2022

Freydis Eriksdottir is after revenge

Next up is Leif’s sister, Freydis Eriksdottir (Frida Gustavsson). In the sagas, Freydis is often considered the half-sister of Leif but both are descended from Erik the Red.

Her poster also shows Freydis in battle. She holds a shield and a sword as she appears to be defending herself.

In front of her is a hand belonging to someone else and they are holding a dagger. Perhaps this is her brother as they both fight together.

“The Gods know the truth,” is written in the caption. “Revenge is my destiny.”

Already, there have been several hints regarding Freydis — along with Leif — being on a secret mission to Kattegat in Norway. This caption indicates that she is out for revenge of some sort.

"The Gods know the truth. Revenge is my destiny."



Frida Gustavsson is Freydís Eiríksdóttir. pic.twitter.com/AATZDfvTxF — Vikings Valhalla (@NetflixValhalla) February 16, 2022

Harald Sigurdsson is not angry, he’s murderous

Finally, viewers get to see Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Sutter), in all of his glory as he stabs his dagger back toward someone who is out of the poster shot.

Also known in the sagas as Harald Hardrada, he is billed as the last Viking berserker in Vikings: Valhalla, and this is shown in the caption provided by Netflix.

“Angry? I am not angry. I am murderous.”

Of course, as yet, it is unclear about what exactly he is feeling so deadly toward, which means viewers will have to tune in next week to find out more.

"Angry? I am not angry. I am murderous."



Leo Suter is Harald Sigurdsson. pic.twitter.com/ccSIZNcR6Y — Vikings Valhalla (@NetflixValhalla) February 16, 2022

Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla will premiere on Netflix on February 25, 2022.