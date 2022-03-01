Vikings: Valhalla: Jarl Haakon actor hints at possible return in Season 2

Caroline Henderson as Jarl Estrid Haakon and Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter, as seen in Episode 2 of Vikings: Valhalla Season 1. Pic credit: Netflix/Bernard Walsh

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 1 of Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid potential spoilers.

Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla culminated in a massive battle at Kattegat.

This saw Olaf Haraldsson (Johannes Haukur Johannesson) take ownership of the vital Norwegian Viking Age town. However, his victory was short-lived as Sweyn Forkbeard (Soren Pilmark) swept in and took control.

In the middle of all this, Kattegat’s ruler, Jarl Estrid Haakon (Caroline Henderson), was mortally wounded, leaving the port without a leader.

However, Caroline Henderson has hinted at a possible return for her feisty character.

Here’s how Jarl Estrid Haakon could return in Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla

In Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla, Jarl Haakon was a black woman who ruled the most strategically valuable port in Norway. While, historically, she likely didn’t exist, viewers still came to love the character.

In Kattegat, she ruled supreme, her verdict the final say on most matters and a leader who allowed — and encouraged — Christianity and paganism to thrive under her roof. So, her loss in the Season 1 finale was significant for many reasons.

Caroline Henderson stars as Jarl Estrid Haakon in Episode 1 of Vikings: Valhalla Season 1. Pic credit: Netflix/Bernard Walsh

While speaking to Metro, Caroline Henderson revealed that even though Jarl Haakon is dead, she may not be entirely gone.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“We don’t really know that [she won’t be back],” Henderson said in the interview before suggesting how the character could return.

“She might turn up as a ghost or something,” she said.

This would not be the first time a character has returned in such a manner in Vikings: Valhalla.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the Seer (John Kavanagh) also returned in a vision that Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) had. The Seer was a character from the original History Channel series, Vikings.

John Kavanagh stars as the Seer in Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla. Pic credit: Netflix

When will Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla air?

Already, viewers can look forward to at least two more seasons of Vikings: Valhalla. That gives the network plenty of time to slip in a ghostly version of Jarl Haakon.

When Netflix initially confirmed they would be producing the spinoff series from the History channel show, they stated that Vikings: Valhalla had been greenlit for 24 episodes. That means, based on the length of Season 1, that Vikings: Valhalla will run for at least two more seasons.

Currently, finishing touches are being added to Season 2 of the series, and production is expected to start on Season 3 later in the year. This means Henderson’s tease about her character might have already been filmed.

Depending on when Season 2 drops, it may not even be that long before fans can find out if — or when — Jarl Haakon returns.

Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla is currently streaming on Netflix.