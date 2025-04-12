Vanna White teases playing matchmaker for Ryan Seacrest: ‘Should I?’

Ryan Seacrest is single, but is Vanna White willing to help change that?

Vanna appeared on a recent episode of Ryan’s radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, and talked about the possibility of fixing him up with a special someone.

Toward the end of their interview, Ryan turned the show over to his co-host, Tanya Rad, and asked if she had any questions for Vanna.

As it turned out, Tanya wondered if Vanna had played a part in Ryan’s love life in any way.

Tanya asked, “Vanna, have you tried to set Ryan up with anybody?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A producer chuckled in the background before Ryan exclaimed, “Tanya!” clearly shocked by her question for his co-worker.

Vanna wasn’t shocked, however, and answered, “No, I haven’t. Not yet. Should I?”

Tanya explained that she feels she’s always trying to set Ryan up, so she was curious whether he lets others do the same.

“Nope. Haven’t done it yet,” Vanna White added. “But hmm, you never know.”

Ryan joined in the fun, teasing, “We still have another season coming soon!”

Ryan Seacrest has dated plenty but has never popped the question

Ryan’s love life has remained in the public eye for quite some time.

Ryan managed to keep his most recent relationship under wraps before going public in 2021.

However, his high-profile relationship with Aubrey Paige Petcosky ended in 2024 after three years.

Before Aubrey, Ryan dated his fair share of beautiful, high-profile women.

Teri Hatcher, Julianne Hough, Shana Wall, Shayna Taylor, and former Miss Teen USA Hilary Cruz have all been romantically linked to Ryan.

However, Ryan never asked any of them to become Mrs. Seacrest.

Ryan revealed why he’s never gotten engaged

In 2017, Ryan opened up about his fear of commitment.

During an episode of LIVE with Kelly & Ryan, he explained to his then co-host Kelly Ripa why he hadn’t popped the question to any of his lady loves at that point.

Ryan admitted, “No, I’ve never been engaged. I do believe I would.”

“I did get close, and I didn’t do it, and it was the right move,” he continued. “But I love the idea. And I know you’re going to ask me, but I just want to say I love the idea of marriage because my parents have been married 47 years.”

“Honestly, the truth is I have this thing that I don’t want to screw it up, and a lot of times they get screwed up,” Ryan revealed to Kelly and their audience.

“And so, I figured the longer I wait, the older I’ll be, the closer to death I am, so I can get it in and not screw it up,” he added.