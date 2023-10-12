Vanna White ‘sticking to her guns’ as rumors swirl around Wheel of Fortune gig: ‘So blown out of proportion’

As rumors continue to swirl around Vanna White’s future with Wheel of Fortune, the beloved game show hostess is setting the record straight.

Pat Sajak announced that this season will be his last on Wheel of Fortune, and ever since, there’s been gossip that Vanna is going to follow in his footsteps.

However, those rumors were laid to rest when Vanna signed a two-year contract to retain her position with Sony Pictures Television.

And ever since, the 66-year-old has been inundated with false reports regarding her future with the show.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Vanna cleared the air about her contract and made it crystal clear that everything worked out in her favor, just as she had hoped.

With news of her contract negotiations making headlines, Vanna admittedly struggled to read all the allegations, but she isn’t letting that get to her.

Vanna White isn’t bothered by the rumors concerning her future on Wheel of Fortune

“It was because people just have rumors. Everything is so blown out of proportion, not just with my stuff, with everybody’s stuff,” Vanna told the publication.

Despite all of the hearsay surrounding her, Vanna hasn’t let the gossip bother her one bit, and she’s not about to buckle under the pressure.

“I’m not going to do anything I don’t want to do or that I don’t believe in,” Vanna continued. “My mother taught me that at a young age, and I’m sticking to my guns.”

In fact, Vanna is so steadfast in her beliefs that she would share the same advice with young women facing similar situations.

Vanna advised, “I would tell them to follow your heart and really don’t do anything you don’t want to do.”

“Don’t let anybody talk you into doing anything you don’t want to do,” the former model added.

“You have that instinct inside you. We all do. You listen to that instinct inside of you. It never is wrong.”

While Vanna admitted that she entertained the idea of retiring alongside Pat, at the end of the day, she’s confident she made the right decision to stick around for a few more years.

“I’m just so happy that I have signed for two more years,” Vanna said.

Vanna and Pat Sajak’s last season together on Wheel of Fortune comes to an end in 2024

Vanna will have one last season to star on Wheel of Fortune alongside her longtime co-host and friend, Pat Sajak, before he retires next fall.

After that, Vanna will be joined by Pat’s replacement, legendary TV host Ryan Seacrest.

Ryan expressed his excitement to work with Vanna during a recent appearance on NBC’s Sunday Today with Willie Geist.

When news of Vanna’s contract extension broke, Ryan told his listeners, “This is such great news.”

“Vanna has been such a staple on that show and in our living rooms for so many years,” Ryan continued.

“I have been very excited to work with her, but now that it’s official, I can say, ‘Congratulations Vanna!’ I can’t wait!”

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC.