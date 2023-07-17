Vanna White remains tight-lipped when asked about her future on Wheel of Fortune

While rumors of salary negotiations and a possible retirement are swirling, Vanna White is keeping mum regarding her future with Wheel of Fortune.

Vanna’s longtime friend and co-host, Pat Sajak, announced his retirement from Wheel of Fortune on June 12, bringing an end to his 41-season-long career on the popular game show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, another A-list celebrity, Ryan Seacrest, will be filling Pat’s shoes next year as his replacement.

The big changeup has Wheel of Fortune fans talking, especially since news broke that Vanna has reportedly lawyered up and is looking to go get her bag and demand that she get paid half of Pat’s salary.

Over the weekend, Vanna was spotted out and about with her son, Nikko, while the mother-son duo grabbed some ice cream.

TMZ’s tour guide aboard the Celebrity Tour Bus spotted the television personality on Saturday, and Vanna was kind enough to get on the bus and greet TMZ’s guest tourists.

Vanna was friendly and in good spirits as she chatted with her fans on her day off.

Vanna White dodges the question when asked about her future on Wheel of Fortune

Before heading back out with her son, one of TMZ’s reps asked her, “One more question – and please don’t be mad – Harvey [Levin] wants to know, are we gonna see you? Are you gonna stay on? Are you gonna be the host [of Wheel of Fortune]?”

Vanna was a good sport, but rather than addressing the burning question, she turned to leave and said, “Time to say goodbye!” before waving and smiling at the bus full of tourists.

With Pat Sajak’s retirement announcement, many Wheel of Fortune viewers have wondered about Vanna White’s future on the show.

Will Vanna stay on Wheel of Fortune, retire, or be replaced?

There have since been talks of Vanna being replaced or that the longtime tile-turner will be following in Pat’s footsteps and leaving Wheel of Fortune altogether… especially if Sony doesn’t pay up.

Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petcosky, got the rumor mill churning when she teased an upcoming project. With word that her beau, Ryan, will be taking over for Pat next year, some of Aubrey’s fans and followers assumed that her “project” will be taking over Vanna’s co-hosting duties on Wheel of Fortune.

Word on the street is that Vanna felt “disrespected” that Ryan was chosen as Pat’s replacement. An insider dished that Vanna felt the decision to hire Ryan showed a “lack of respect” toward her.

The source told The Daily Mail, “She was disappointed that they didn’t give her more of a chance to take over Pat’s job or that she wasn’t able to give her two cents on the replacement.”

Vanna has been smiling, clapping, and turning letters for 41 years as Pat’s trusty sidekick and co-host. Although Vanna has faithfully been by Pat’s side for over two decades, her salary is substantially less — Pat rakes in an impressive $15 million per year as the host of Wheel of Fortune, while Vanna earns $3 million annually for her hostessing duties.

Nevertheless, Vanna has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry, and she’s amassed a net worth that exceeds Pat’s. As Monsters and Critics reported, Vanna’s net worth is estimated to be an astounding $85 million, while Pat Sajak’s is reportedly $70 million.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC.