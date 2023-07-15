Vanna White net worth: Here’s how the Wheel of Fortune hostess earns money outside of the show

Vanna White gets paid a small fortune to clap and turn the tiles on Wheel of Fortune, but that’s not the only way she earns an income.

The former model has amassed her millions via several avenues.

Before Vanna got her start as the Wheel of Fortune hostess in 1982, she worked as a model and aspiring actress while studying fashion at the Atlanta School of Fashion.

Her claim to fame would become her work on Wheel of Fortune, where she has accrued a legion of loyal fans over the years.

Although she makes a healthy living from her Wheel of Fortune paychecks — she reportedly earns $3 million per year from her hostessing gig — her side hustles have added considerably to her earnings.

Her net worth is reportedly $85 million, an impressive figure, and $15 million more than her co-host, Pat Sajak’s net worth. Not bad for working just 48 days out of the year — that comes out to $62,500 per workday!

Vanna White has invested in real estate, has her own line of yarn, and is a best-selling author

Since she only films for Wheel of Fortune four days per month, six shows per day, Vanna has plenty of time in her schedule to devote to her other business ventures.

Vanna has dipped her toes into real estate, telling ABC News in 2017, “I’m a businesswoman. You know, I have other investments too, real estate. A long time ago, I would buy a house and flip it.”

In 2018, the 66-year-old told Market Watch, “I’ve used my income to invest in some apartment buildings, and I like flipping houses.”

In addition to her real estate portfolio, Vanna also owns her own line of yarn, Vanna’s Choice® Yarn, sold by Lion Brand®.

Vanna’s likeness also earns her millions of dollars per year. When Wheel of Fortune was licensed for use on slot machines, it was another opportunity for Vanna to earn additional income.

Vanna earns another $10 million per year from licensing her image and likeness for the slot machines, as well as from appearance fees.

The Wheel of Fortune hostess is also a philanthropist

Vanna earns millions per year, but she doesn’t keep it all to herself. The diversified businesswoman’s philanthropic efforts include donating half of her proceeds from her yarn collection to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

In 2016, Vanna shared, “When Lion Brand® Yarns asked me to create my own lines of yarn, I said, ‘I’d love to do that, and I’d also like to give back. I want to find a charity that’s near and dear to my heart.'”

“I donate half of my proceeds from yarn sales to St. Jude,” Vanna continued. “To date [as of 2016], we’ve donated more than $1.7 million to the hospital. It warms my heart to be able to do that.”

In addition to her work as a TV hostess, real estate entrepreneur, business owner, and licensing her image, Vanna also has earned a pretty penny as a best-selling author.

Her memoir, Vanna Speaks, earned her a $250,000 advance in 1987 and became a best-seller, still pulling in high ratings to this day.

Vanna White is a successful TV personality and businesswoman who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry, and she acknowledges that she’s been fortunate to have found her dream job.

Vanna says there’s ‘nothing else’ she’d want to do besides host Wheel of Fortune

“I get all dressed up like a Barbie doll. I go out. I give someone else’s money away, make them happy, and we all go home,” Vanna told ABC News in 2017. “In show business, no, there’s nothing else I want to do. Is that bad?”

Vanna said something similar when speaking with Market Watch, telling the publication that if given the choice, she wouldn’t change a thing… and we wouldn’t blame her.

“If I could do it forever, I would because I do love my job,” Vanna said.

Wheel of Fortune airs on weeknights on ABC.